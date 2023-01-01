Kanto's autumn festival features traditional 'float turning'

TOKYO, Oct 14 ( News On Japan ) - One of the largest autumn festivals in the Kanto region has begun in Katori City, Chiba Prefecture, where 4-ton floats are moved in sync around the shape of the Japanese character "の".

The autumn festival has a history going back to the Edo period, and is also registered as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. Both children and adults pull the floats through the town.

Over the course of three days from Sep 13, 400,000 people are expected to attend.