Ibaraki ranks 'least attractive prefecture' for 12th time in 15 years
TOKYO, Oct 17 (News On Japan) - This year's prefectural attractiveness ranking placed Hokkaido in 1st place, Kyoto Prefecture in 2nd place, and Okinawa Prefecture in 3rd place, marking the same top three for the fourth consecutive year.
The lowest-ranked prefecture was Ibaraki Prefecture, which came 46th last year. This is the 12th time in the past 15 years that Ibaraki Prefecture has ended up in last place.
Japanese airline puts on extra flight after group of sumo wrestlers made plane too heavy
AFP - Oct 17
Japan’s flag carrier airline was forced to lay on an extra flight because flights carrying sumo wrestlers may have been too heavy to fly safely.
21-hour Cruise on cheapest room on a Japan's Overnight ferry | Tokyo Kyushu Ferry
At JAPAN - Oct 16
Tonight i took the cheapest room on the Tokyo-Kyushu Ferry's "Soreiyu", a convenient way to travel from Kanto to Kyushu, from Yokosuka to Shin Moji
Kanto's autumn festival features traditional 'float turning'
News On Japan - Oct 14
One of the largest autumn festivals in the Kanto region has begun in Katori City, Chiba Prefecture, where 4-ton floats are moved in sync around the shape of the Japanese character "の".
With Japan’s otaku haven Akihabara soon undergoing redevelopment, some fear it may lose its charm
automaton-media.com - Oct 13
Akihabara has been a hub of otaku culture for decades. However, in light of news that the district will be undergoing redevelopment, some seem to have concerns about whether the changes will result in the area losing its unique charm.
How to Visit HAKONE from Tokyo. A Day Trip Guide from Tokyo to Hakone.
Tokyo Kenchan - Oct 12
Hakone is a popular destination from Tokyo to enjoy hotsprings, dynamic snenery of nature, and ride on some mountain rails. This is my travel vlog to Hakone with some information that might be helpful for travelers considering visiting Hakone. :)
Trying $15 Private Solo Sleep Pod in Tokyo Japan | Capsule Hotel Block Room
travelgeek - Oct 12
Today, we are staying in Capsule Hotel Block Room located in Akabane, Tokyo, Japan. Just relax and enjoy the video!
Exploring Nagoya Castle | My Favorite Castle in Japan
Shinichi's World - Oct 10
Join me on a stroll around the magnificent Nagoya Castle! As we explore the stunning grounds and soak in the beauty of this historic landmark.
The charm of Iriomote Island
News On Japan - Oct 10
ABC TV "News Okaeri" announcer Taichi Yokoyama travels across Japan introducing SDGs initiatives and locations.
Diagon Alley from Harry Potter | Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
日テレNEWS - Oct 06
“Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - Making of Harry Potter” was created at the former site of the amusement park “Toshimaen” (Nerima-ku, Tokyo), and became the second facility in the world after London.
Shibuya informs foreign press of Halloween party ban
NHK - Oct 06
The mayor of Tokyo's busy Shibuya Ward has asked foreign tourists to avoid taking part in Halloween festivities in the streets near Shibuya station. Hasebe Ken said he wants to avoid overcrowding and other raucous activities, after last year's deadly Halloween crowd crush in South Korea.
American tourists flock to Japan to take advantage of weak yen, strong US dollar
South China Morning Post - Oct 06
A strong US dollar, thanks to recent jumps in American interest rates, has raised the spending power of Americans abroad. US tourists have been flocking to traditionally expensive countries like Japan, keen to take advantage of the weak Japanese yen.
I Survived Japan's WEIRDEST Hotels
Mrs Eats - Oct 06
This is a Jurassic Park Hotel, in the middle of Japan. Pretty weird, right? Well, it's got nothing on this bizarre, candy, princess hotel. And I'm going to be staying at both of these weird places and more to prove this one point: I am not weird!
Mt. Fuji's first snowfall 3 days later than average
Japan Today - Oct 05
Mount Fuji sported its first snowcap of the season on Thursday, five days later than last year and three days later than an average year, a local weather agency said.
Hokkaido's Asahidake covered by autumn foliage, season's first snowcap
NHK - Oct 05
Autumn foliage is drawing visitors to Hokkaido's 2,291-meter Mount Asahidake in the Taisetsusan mountain range, the highest peak in Japan's northernmost prefecture.
Watch out for bears: Japan issues safety warning to those visiting mountains
straitstimes.com - Oct 04
Japan has issued a safety warning to people visiting its mountains during autumn, telling them to watch out for bears.
