15,000 nuisance calls a day to Japanese Embassy in China
TOKYO, Oct 20 (News On Japan) - Hideo Taru, Japan's ambassador to China, says the Japanese embassy still receives 15,000 nuisance calls a day, and is calling for Sino-Japanese relations to regain rationality.
Speaking at a forum discussing Sino-Japanese relations, the ambassador pointed out that sentiments between the citizens of both countries have deteriorated due to issues such as water treatment. He highlighted the increasing difficulty in building a "constructive and stable" Sino-Japanese relationship.
Furthermore, he stated that in order to move Sino-Japanese relations forward, it is necessary to "regain rationality." He emphasized the importance of increasing exchanges between both sides and confronting each other with a rational attitude.
News On Japan - Oct 20
