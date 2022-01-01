15,000 nuisance calls a day to Japanese Embassy in China

TOKYO, Oct 20 ( News On Japan ) - Hideo Taru, Japan's ambassador to China, says the Japanese embassy still receives 15,000 nuisance calls a day, and is calling for Sino-Japanese relations to regain rationality.

Speaking at a forum discussing Sino-Japanese relations, the ambassador pointed out that sentiments between the citizens of both countries have deteriorated due to issues such as water treatment. He highlighted the increasing difficulty in building a "constructive and stable" Sino-Japanese relationship.

Furthermore, he stated that in order to move Sino-Japanese relations forward, it is necessary to "regain rationality." He emphasized the importance of increasing exchanges between both sides and confronting each other with a rational attitude.