It's no wonder that Japan and its rich culture have drawn countless people around the world to study, adore, and mimic.

Many aspects of the Japanese way of life are different and, therefore, feel better somehow. The tranquility, the ability to listen to oneself and others, the respect - all of these things, as well as many others, make the Japanese lifestyle so attractive. Along with the aesthetic and the philosophy comes a different view of relationships. And that is by far one of the things that is most worthy of replicating. The Japanese couples can teach us how to nurture their bonds, how to draw inspiration from their cultural heritage, how to connect through pop culture, food, and even meditation. In this article, we'll share 7 graceful things Japanese couples do to feel closer to one another.

Why It's A Good Idea To Get Inspo From Japanese Romance?

You won't believe how many things can change for the better if you try and start navigating your relationship after a Japanese model. Japanese culture emphasizes subtlety, beautiful but tiny gestures, heartfelt expressions, and profound connections, giving a refreshing perspective on love. You can add depth and authenticity to our relationships by getting inspiration from Japanese romance, especially if your love language is quality time.

7 Mega-Important Romantic Things Japanese Couples Do

Sakura Hanami Date Nights

Cherry blossoms hold a special place in Japanese culture. Couples often go for evening strolls under the cherry blossom trees during sakura season, creating beautiful memories in a romantic setting.

Senbazuru

Cheesy, but totally adorable, and inspired by the legend of the "Thousand Origami Cranes," couples fold paper cranes together. This tests their patience and symbolizes their wishes for a long and happy life together. If you don't last a thousand, you still can spend quiet and gentle time with one another.

Shared Interests

Japanese couples often bond over shared interests - like cooking, sports, video games, and, of course, anime. Going to conventions together, dressing up as your favorite couple characters, or even cozying up on the couch for some anime and chill can prove to be a truly bonding experience.

Garden Dates

Japanese couples often visit beautiful gardens and parks, providing a serene backdrop for deep conversations and affectionate gestures. There is something about soaking up the beauty together.

Couple's Calligraphy

Learning the art of calligraphy together is not only a creative endeavor but also a way to express emotions through art. Plus, you can hang it up in your house and be reminded of how much feeling was put into these lines.

Doing Roleplay

Since dressing up, both for fun and traditionally, is very important in Japanese culture, there is no wonder roleplay is super popular. You can try social roleplay - when you're out and about pretending to be strangers meeting for the first time - or bedroom roleplay, where you get naughty and use costumes.

Kokuhaku (Confession of Love)

Emulating the famous Japanese drama series, couples sometimes gather the courage to confess their love in a heartfelt and dramatic way, strengthening their connection. Of course, it's another form of social roleplay, and you can use any romcom to draw inspiration from, just keep in mind that it has to be recognizable.

Take Lessons In Japanese Relationships

So, Japanese couples represent a unique blend of tradition, culture, and pop culture in their pursuit of a closer connection. By engaging in activities that captivate both partners, reflecting their culture and interests, they create lasting memories and stronger bonds.

Start slow, maybe put on Howl's Moving Castle for this movie night, hold hands, and sync up your breathing - according to Japanese philosophy, it is easier to breathe when you do it as one. Which is, coincidentally, a very wholesome and romantic take on relationships - inspirational, too.