Yamato introduces cargo-only planes to tackle '2024 problem'
TOKYO, Nov 06 (News On Japan) - Yamato Holdings, a leading land transport company, has introduced a cargo-only aircraft set to begin operations next year.
Yamato's cargo-specific plane was originally a passenger aircraft, with modifications including the removal of seats from the passenger compartment and the installation of a large cargo door in the fuselage.
The move comes against an increasing need for non-road logistics due to the intensification and frequent occurrence of natural disasters. Additionally, there's the aging truck driver population and the so-called "2024 problem," where transportation capabilities, centered around trucks, are expected to decrease.
The plane can transport the equivalent of 5 to 6 large trucks worth of cargo.
Until now, cargo was transported by passenger planes. However, a significant advantage of using cargo-only aircraft is the ability to fly even during night hours.
Yamato plans to introduce three of these aircraft with 21 daily flights on four domestic routes, including Tokyo to North Kyushu, starting next April.
