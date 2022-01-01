Europe's largest hotel chain will open 23 hotels in Japan next April

TOKYO, Nov 07 ( News On Japan ) - Accor, the largest hospitality company in Europe operating hotels in 110 countries and regions, has announced it will open 23 hotels in Japan on April 1 next year.

The company's main target is long-term travelers who prioritize low cost accommodation. They also plan to collaborate with local governments to help revitalize local region.

The hotels opening on April 1st next year include the "Grand Mercure", which will mark its first entry into Japan. They will be operated in partnership with Yamato Resort, who manages hotels across Japan.

According to Accor Asia CEO, Gars Simmons, "Our goal is to double the number of visitors from overseas to our hotels over the next two years."