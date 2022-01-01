Europe's largest hotel chain will open 23 hotels in Japan next April
TOKYO, Nov 07 (News On Japan) - Accor, the largest hospitality company in Europe operating hotels in 110 countries and regions, has announced it will open 23 hotels in Japan on April 1 next year.
The company's main target is long-term travelers who prioritize low cost accommodation. They also plan to collaborate with local governments to help revitalize local region.
The hotels opening on April 1st next year include the "Grand Mercure", which will mark its first entry into Japan. They will be operated in partnership with Yamato Resort, who manages hotels across Japan.
According to Accor Asia CEO, Gars Simmons, "Our goal is to double the number of visitors from overseas to our hotels over the next two years."
Yamato introduces cargo-only planes to tackle '2024 problem'
Yamato Holdings, a leading land transport company, has introduced a cargo-only aircraft set to begin operations next year.
Over 2,000 shoppers line up for Hanshin Tigers victory sale
Victory sales have begun at department stores in Osaka following the Hanshin Tigers' first Japanese championship in 38 years.
Japan's BPO landscape: 7 startups leading the way
In Japan, there's a rising wave of entrepreneurial spirit in the business process outsourcing (BPO) arena.
Navigating the Waves: Forex Trading in Japan
The sprawling metropolis of Tokyo, with its gleaming skyscrapers and neon lights, is not just an emblem of Japan's cultural might but also its financial prowess.
Sumitomo Mitsui bank also raises 10-year rate 100 fold
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation will soon raise the interest rate on 10-year term deposits from the current 0.002% to 0.2%, a 100-fold increase, following a similar move by Mitsubishi UFJ.
Japan's corporate income hits new record high in FY2022
Total taxable income declared by companies in Japan in fiscal 2022 grew 7 percent from the previous fiscal year to more than 85 trillion yen.
Maiko launch New Year's cards; 1.44 billion to be issued nationwide
With only two months remaining this year, a ceremony marking the launch of New Year's greeting cards was held in Kyoto with the participation of Maiko (apprentice geisha).
Mitsubishi UFJ raises 10-year fixed interest rate 100 fold
Mitsubishi UFJ Bank has announced that it will increase the interest rate for its 10-year fixed-term deposit, currently at 0.002%, by 100 times to 0.2%.
Real estate renaissance: Foreign investors flock to Japan
The yen's depreciation has proved to be a boon for the Japanese housing market, as investors have been pouring money into the East Asian country's relatively cheaper real estate sector.
Toyota beats Tesla in profit margin as price hikes pay off
Toyota Motor has enjoyed a rapid recovery in profitability driven by a weak yen and price hikes, with its profit margin outpacing Tesla's during the April-September period for the first time in more than two years.
Resona Bank liberalizes employee dress code with aim to encourage free thinking
Major financial group Resona Group has liberalized the dress code for all its bank employees starting from November 1st with the intent of promoting free thinking.
Japan 'on standby' for sharp yen moves, top fx official says
Japan's top currency official said on Wednesday that the authorities are on ''standby'' to react to sharp moves in the yen. His comment came after the Japanese currency's depreciation against the dollar accelerated.
LINE users to be locked out from Nov 1?
For everyone using the free messaging app "LINE", have you neglected an important notification? If you haven't yet given consent to their new privacy policy, there's a risk you won't be able to use LINE from November 1st.
An undervalued yen poses problems for the Bank of Japan
Japan’s exchange rate environment made a big turnaround in 2022, when the yen began to depreciate sharply. When it exceeded 145 yen against the US dollar by September 2022, and then 150 yen in October, the Ministry of Finance conducted two rounds of foreign exchange interventions.
BOJ to tweak policy again to allow 10-year yields to exceed 1%
The Bank of Japan is set to consider a further adjustment to its yield curve control (YCC) framework at Tuesday's monetary policy meeting, potentially allowing 10-year Japanese government bond yields to rise above 1%, sources close to the matter told Nikkei.
