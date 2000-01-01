Major credit card failure hits train stations

TOKYO, Nov 12 ( News On Japan ) - A major malfunction in Japan's credit card payment system impacted consumers at train stations and convenience stores for almost 8 hours from midday Saturday.

The system failure at Japan Card Network, which connects credit card companies and merchants to exchange data, occurred just before 1:30 PM and was resolved just before 9:00 PM, peaking at around 6:00 PM when transactions could not be completed throughout the system for about an hour.

According to JR East, it was also impossible to charge Suica cards in the evening.

The scale and cause of the trouble are not yet known.