Record snowfall across Hokkaido
SAPPORO, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.
Horokanai in Hokkaido saw snow accumulation reach 58 cm on Saturday night, while Wakkanai recorded 33 cm in 24 hours, the highest November snowfall on record.
Rikubetsu, known as "Japan's coldest town," recorded a low temperature of -8.9C on Sunday.
Record snowfall across Hokkaido
News On Japan - Nov 13
This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.
News On Japan - Nov 13
This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.
Hachiko gets new dog house for 100th birthday
News On Japan - Nov 13
The statue of the faithful dog Hachiko celebrated its 100th birthday this November with a warm bedroom, just as a winter chill sweeps through Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 13
The statue of the faithful dog Hachiko celebrated its 100th birthday this November with a warm bedroom, just as a winter chill sweeps through Tokyo.
Why do foreign visitors find Japan so surprising?
News On Japan - Nov 12
Foreign visitors continue to be amazed by 'Japan-only' experiences, from 'department store basements' to 'last trains.'
News On Japan - Nov 12
Foreign visitors continue to be amazed by 'Japan-only' experiences, from 'department store basements' to 'last trains.'
HAKODATE Travel Guide | 15 Things to do in HAKODATE in Hokkaido, Japan
Samuel and Audrey - Nov 12
Today, we’re exploring the port city of Hakodate in Southern Hokkaido. So if you’re planning a trip to northern Japan, stick around because in this video, we’ll be sharing the best things to do in Hakodate during your visit.
Samuel and Audrey - Nov 12
Today, we’re exploring the port city of Hakodate in Southern Hokkaido. So if you’re planning a trip to northern Japan, stick around because in this video, we’ll be sharing the best things to do in Hakodate during your visit.
Japan’s Largest Anime Theme Park | Awaji Island
TabiEats - Nov 12
Nijigen no Mori is an anime-focused theme park, located on Awaji Island and is easily accessible from Kobe and Osaka. It was a lot of fun and we seriously enjoyed what they offered. If you’re a fan of anime, this should be on your must-visit list.
TabiEats - Nov 12
Nijigen no Mori is an anime-focused theme park, located on Awaji Island and is easily accessible from Kobe and Osaka. It was a lot of fun and we seriously enjoyed what they offered. If you’re a fan of anime, this should be on your must-visit list.
First snowfall in many parts of northern Japan, blizzard conditions in Hokkaido
News On Japan - Nov 11
The first snowfall of the season has been observed in various parts of northern Japan due to the influence of a cold air mass sweeping across the upper atmosphere, with Hokkaido facing blizzard conditions.
News On Japan - Nov 11
The first snowfall of the season has been observed in various parts of northern Japan due to the influence of a cold air mass sweeping across the upper atmosphere, with Hokkaido facing blizzard conditions.
Tokyo Imperial Palace 'autumn leaves' opens to public from Nov 25
News On Japan - Nov 11
Inui Street in the grounds of Tokyo Imperial Palace will opened to the public for nine days, starting from November 25th, the Imperial Household Agency has announced.
News On Japan - Nov 11
Inui Street in the grounds of Tokyo Imperial Palace will opened to the public for nine days, starting from November 25th, the Imperial Household Agency has announced.
Bear attacks in Japan continue at record level
NHK - Nov 09
More bear attacks have been occurring in northern Japan. On Wednesday, two people were taken to hospital after being attacked.
NHK - Nov 09
More bear attacks have been occurring in northern Japan. On Wednesday, two people were taken to hospital after being attacked.
I Found Tokyo's RAREST Night View... | Crazy Water Mazes
Tokyo Lens - Nov 06
Tokyo's rarest and most unique night views come from the maze of waterways that make up the city. And tokyo at night from the water is truly something special.
Tokyo Lens - Nov 06
Tokyo's rarest and most unique night views come from the maze of waterways that make up the city. And tokyo at night from the water is truly something special.
Shukubo: The Japanese temples where you can sleep alongside monks
BBC - Nov 04
For those seeking to immerse themselves in this tranquil way of life, some temples in Japan offer accommodations known as shukubo or "to sleep with the monks".
BBC - Nov 04
For those seeking to immerse themselves in this tranquil way of life, some temples in Japan offer accommodations known as shukubo or "to sleep with the monks".
Tourists flock to Kyoto during fall foliage, foreigners caught trespassing to take photos
News On Japan - Nov 03
On the first day of the three-day holiday, Kyoto was crowded with tourists, including dangerous behavior by foreigners and unauthorized trespassing on private property.
News On Japan - Nov 03
On the first day of the three-day holiday, Kyoto was crowded with tourists, including dangerous behavior by foreigners and unauthorized trespassing on private property.
Japan faces 'inevitable' rise in bear attacks as climate change pushes them into urban areas
South China Morning Post - Nov 03
A record number of people have been attacked by bears so far this year in Japan, with government statistics showing 180 incidents leading to five deaths between the start of April and the end of October, compared to a previous annual high of 158 attacks in 2020.
South China Morning Post - Nov 03
A record number of people have been attacked by bears so far this year in Japan, with government statistics showing 180 incidents leading to five deaths between the start of April and the end of October, compared to a previous annual high of 158 attacks in 2020.
Kansai trains to launch credit card touch payments
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three railway companies in the Kansai area have announced the introduction of a credit card touch payment system at ticket gates in 2024.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three railway companies in the Kansai area have announced the introduction of a credit card touch payment system at ticket gates in 2024.
Dog's Day pet tourism goes barking mad
News On Japan - Nov 01
In Japan, November 1st has been designated as "Dog's Day" by the pet food industry, since the date can be read as "one one one" which is similar to a dog's bark "wan wan wan".
News On Japan - Nov 01
In Japan, November 1st has been designated as "Dog's Day" by the pet food industry, since the date can be read as "one one one" which is similar to a dog's bark "wan wan wan".
ANA to cancel some flights next January to March due to engine inspections
NHK - Nov 01
Japan's All Nippon Airways is grounding several aircraft due to engine problems that will result in domestic and international flight cancellations between January and March next year.
NHK - Nov 01
Japan's All Nippon Airways is grounding several aircraft due to engine problems that will result in domestic and international flight cancellations between January and March next year.
Where to Buy EVERYTHING in Tokyo Japan | Ultimate Guide
Tokyo Lens - Oct 31
okyo is WILDLY organized. And today were breaking it down area by area and looking at what areas of Tokyo, specialize in what kind of shops. This is the ULTIMATE Tokyo shopping guide!
Tokyo Lens - Oct 31
okyo is WILDLY organized. And today were breaking it down area by area and looking at what areas of Tokyo, specialize in what kind of shops. This is the ULTIMATE Tokyo shopping guide!