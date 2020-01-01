Record snowfall across Hokkaido

SAPPORO, Nov 13 ( News On Japan ) - This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.

Horokanai in Hokkaido saw snow accumulation reach 58 cm on Saturday night, while Wakkanai recorded 33 cm in 24 hours, the highest November snowfall on record.

Rikubetsu, known as "Japan's coldest town," recorded a low temperature of -8.9C on Sunday.