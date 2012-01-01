As Japan falls on hard times, gold panning makes comeback

TOKYO, Nov 26 ( News On Japan ) - With the price of gold in Japan soared past 10,000 yen per gram, thanks to a weakening yen and escalating tensions in the Middle East, golddiggers are rushing to tourist parks offering gold panning, hoping to make a quick fortune.

In Shizuoka Prefecture's Izu City, the Toi Gold Mine, closed over half a century ago, now thrives as a tourist spot for gold panning, reporting a 20% increase in visitors following gold prices hitting record highs at the end of October.

Despite big expectations, a visitor from Kanagawa Prefecture only found rocks, not gold. Approximately 200 specks of gold dust add up to about 1 gram, which is now worth more than 10,000 yen. The reporter managed to find 11 specks within the 30 minute time limit.

According to a man in his 60s who has been panning for four years, the trick is to pick around the edges, while managing only to get 61 specks.