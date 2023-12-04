Japan gets 'fossil' award again as climate action slammed
Japan Times -- Dec 05
An international environmental group gave Japan the thumbs down with its "fossil" award again on Sunday, criticizing the country for placing emphasis on coal-fired power despite its pledge to "contribute to global decarbonization."
The Fossil of the Day award is given to countries seen as backwards in addressing climate change threats by the Climate Action Network at the venue of the U.N. climate change conferences. Japan was also the recipient in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
It also gave the award to the United States and New Zealand at the ongoing COP28 being held in Dubai....continue reading
Dec 05 (ANNnewsCH) - ドバイで開かれている気候変動に関する国際会議「COP28」で、国際的な環境NGOは気候変動対策に消極的な国に贈る「化石賞」に日本を選んだと発表しました。 ...continue reading
Does Japan dread or desire its influx of international tourists?
East Asia Forum - Dec 05
Kyoto is bracing for another influx of tourists. Next to the rollout of the city administration’s ‘mind your manners’ campaign, Kyoto has terminated its popular one-day bus pass to discourage tourists from using the city’s busses.
Nihon University's board chair apologizes over handling of drug scandal
NHK - Dec 05
Nihon University has apologized for the institute's poor handling of an illegal drug case involving members of its American football club.
Japan gets 'fossil' award again as climate action slammed
Mysterious 'sea fog' descends on Hiroshima
News On Japan - Dec 04
Monday morning's intense cold snap created a fantastical sea fog, witnessed from Fudekageyama Observation Plaza in Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
'Aoi' tops boy names for 2023, 'Himari' for girls
News On Japan - Dec 04
In a survey on names given to children born this year, "Aoi", written with the character '碧', emerged as the top name for boys for the first time since the survey began, while "Himari" retained its position as the most popular name for girls for the second consecutive year.
Japan mulls delaying launch of Mars moon probe from 2024 to 2026
Kyodo - Dec 04
Japan is considering postponing a project that aims to retrieve the world's first Martian moon surface samples from 2024 to 2026 due to issues with its new flagship H3 rocket, which is set to facilitate the probe's launch, sources close to the matter said Sunday.
Aurora observed in Hokkaido for first time since 2003
Japan Times - Dec 04
A red aurora has been observed in Hokkaido, with the phenomenon visible to the naked eye.
Japan lifts tsunami advisory for all coastal areas
NHK - Dec 03
Japan's meteorological authorities have lifted a tsunami advisory for all coastal areas. The advisory had been issued after a strong earthquake hit the Philippines' Mindanao Island on Saturday night.
Aerosol sprayed in Shinkansen train, injuring five passengers
NHK - Dec 03
The operator of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line says five passengers complained of sore eyes and throats after an aerosol was released inside a train car.
YouTuber busted for another illegal 'citizen's arrest'
News On Japan - Dec 02
YouTuber Koreaki Rengoku, also known as Kazuaki Sugita (40), has been re-arrested for physically restraining a man while putting him under a 'citizen's arrest', claiming he was a drug addict.
Russian Embassy refuses to pay parking fines
News On Japan - Dec 01
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the Russian Embassy has no intention of paying fines for parking violations committed by vehicles with diplomatic plates, which have been avoiding payment under diplomatic privileges.
New Year's royal greeting won't require lottery
News On Japan - Dec 01
The Imperial Household Agency has announced that the New Year's public greeting, scheduled for January 2nd next year, will be held without a lottery system and will return to almost its pre-pandemic state for the first time in four years.
Japan scours seabed for US Osprey wreckage
malaymail.com - Dec 01
Japan’s coastguard on Friday scoured the seabed for the wreckage of an Osprey US military aircraft that crashed this week, with still no sign of seven missing airmen.
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Maehara launches new party
NHK - Dec 01
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Maehara Seiji has left the opposition Democratic Party for the People to form a new party with four other members of the Diet.
2025 Osaka Expo advance tickets go on sale
NHK - Nov 30
Advance admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, went on sale on Thursday, 500 days before the opening.
Intense cold wave hits Japan, snow to reach 1 meter
News On Japan - Nov 30
Northern Japan witnessed its coldest temperatures of the season Thursday morning, as snow begins to accumulate rapidly, set to surpass 1 meter for the first time this winter.
