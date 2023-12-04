Japan gets 'fossil' award again as climate action slammed

An international environmental group gave Japan the thumbs down with its "fossil" award again on Sunday, criticizing the country for placing emphasis on coal-fired power despite its pledge to "contribute to global decarbonization."

The Fossil of the Day award is given to countries seen as backwards in addressing climate change threats by the Climate Action Network at the venue of the U.N. climate change conferences. Japan was also the recipient in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

It also gave the award to the United States and New Zealand at the ongoing COP28 being held in Dubai.