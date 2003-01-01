'Otaru Fart'? Road sign mistake unnoticed for 30 years
SAPPORO, Dec 07 (News On Japan) - A road sign in Otaru City, Hokkaido, has finally been fixed after a local resident pointed out a mistake that had been sitting under their noses for over 30 years.
The error was in the English translation of "Otaru Port", which had an 'o' instead of an 'r' as the second last letter, so the sign read "Otaru Poot".
According to the urban dictionary, "poot" means fart in US slang.
The sign was installed in 1992, but the mistake was only discovered in October, owing to the vigilance of a local citizen.
The city of Otaru had fixed the erroneous sign by Thursday, and have confirmed that it was the only sign that inadvertently read "Otaru Poot."
Dec 07 (日テレNEWS) - 北海道・小樽市に設置されていた道路標識の"間違い"がSNSでトレンド入りするほど話題になりました。 30年以上前に設置され、7日未明に修正された"間違い"とは･･･ ...continue reading
Fukuoka police seize dozens of military weapons
News On Japan - Dec 08
A company executive from Saitama Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly selling lethal weapons to buyers including a doctor, with a total of 37 military firearms seized.
Japan universities free for households with 3 or more children starting 2025, no income limit
News On Japan - Dec 07
In an effort to boost persistent low birth rates, Japan's government has released a policy offering tuition-free university education to all families with three or more children, effective from fiscal 2025.
'Otaru Fart'? Road sign mistake unnoticed for 30 years
News On Japan - Dec 07
A road sign in Otaru City, Hokkaido, has finally been fixed after a local resident pointed out a mistake that had been sitting under their noses for over 30 years.
Oppenheimer to finally be released in Japan after 'Barbenheimer' backlash
The Guardian - Dec 07
Audiences in Japan will finally get to see Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan's hit biopic about the creator of the nuclear bomb – following criticism that it was marketed in a way that trivialised the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Death sentence sought in Kyoto Animation studio arson-murder trial
NHK - Dec 07
Prosecutors have demanded the death sentence for a man charged with setting fire to a Kyoto Animation studio four years ago, killing 36 employees.
'King of Toyoko' faces schoolgirl rape allegations
News On Japan - Dec 06
A man known as the "King of Toyoko" in Kabukicho, the entertainment district of Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of raping a junior high school girl he met in Osaka.
Tokyo plans to make all high schools free from 2024, including lunch
News On Japan - Dec 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to effectively make tuition fees free for all high schools, including private institutions.
Japan outperforms in 15-year-old academic proficiency survey
News On Japan - Dec 06
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published the results of a learning achievement survey conducted in 2022, targeting 15-year-olds across 81 countries and regions.
Tokyo, city with most Michelin-starred restaurants for 17th straight year
laprensalatina.com - Dec 06
Tokyo is ranked for the 17th consecutive year as the city in the world with the most Michelin stars, with 183 restaurants with this distinction in the 2024 edition of the prestigious gastronomic guide.
Kansai Airport opens new international area featuring Japan's largest duty-free shop
News On Japan - Dec 05
As Osaka prepares to welcome visitors for Expo 2025, the largest duty-free shop in Japan has opened its doors inside the renewed international area of Kansai Airport.
Japanese man dies after bungee jump from Macau Tower
News On Japan - Dec 05
A 56-year-old Japanese man died on Sunday after a bungee jump from Macau Tower, plunging at speeds of around 200 kilometers per hour from a height of 233 meters.
Does Japan dread or desire its influx of international tourists?
East Asia Forum - Dec 05
Kyoto is bracing for another influx of tourists. Next to the rollout of the city administration’s ‘mind your manners’ campaign, Kyoto has terminated its popular one-day bus pass to discourage tourists from using the city’s busses.
Mysterious 'sea fog' descends on Hiroshima
News On Japan - Dec 04
Monday morning's intense cold snap created a fantastical sea fog, witnessed from Fudekageyama Observation Plaza in Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
'Aoi' tops boy names for 2023, 'Himari' for girls
News On Japan - Dec 04
In a survey on names given to children born this year, "Aoi", written with the character '碧', emerged as the top name for boys for the first time since the survey began, while "Himari" retained its position as the most popular name for girls for the second consecutive year.
Japan mulls delaying launch of Mars moon probe from 2024 to 2026
Kyodo - Dec 04
Japan is considering postponing a project that aims to retrieve the world's first Martian moon surface samples from 2024 to 2026 due to issues with its new flagship H3 rocket, which is set to facilitate the probe's launch, sources close to the matter said Sunday.
Aurora observed in Hokkaido for first time since 2003
Japan Times - Dec 04
A red aurora has been observed in Hokkaido, with the phenomenon visible to the naked eye.
