Nikkei plunges in wake of devastating quake

TOKYO, Jan 04 (News On Japan) -
The Tokyo Stock Exchange, welcoming its first trading session of the new year, saw a tumultuous start as the Nikkei Average stock price temporarily plummeted over 700 yen during Thursday's morning session.
Market sentiment significantly declined due to concerns and caution about the future following a series of earthquakes and accidents since the beginning of the year.
At the opening ceremony before trading began, some traditions were altered, including the cancellation of the customary bell-ringing event, and a moment of silence was observed for the victims of the earthquake.
While there are views among market participants that the Year of the Dragon, referred to in market proverbs as "Tatsumi Ceiling," could bring record highs, the first day of trading was far from auspicious.
News On Japan - Jan 04
The Tokyo Stock Exchange, welcoming its first trading session of the new year, saw a tumultuous start as the Nikkei Average stock price temporarily plummeted over 700 yen during Thursday's morning session.
News On Japan - Jan 03
Last year, Japan achieved its highest wage increase in 30 years. The key to this year's Japanese economy lies in whether this growing trend of wage increases can be extended to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
East Asia Forum - Jan 01
The Japanese economy in 2023 had two distinct features. Macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP and employment, were broadly in good shape. But economic trends that are unsustainable kept worsening, raising concerns about Japan’s future economic stability.
News On Japan - Dec 30
As year-end travel hits full swing, an ongoing strike by Jetstar Japan crew over unpaid wages has led to the cancellation of 17 flights in Japan, affecting over 2,600 people.
Kirk Kreifels - Dec 30
Want to know what's coming from your favorite Japanese car brands? Here's the #roadmap
News On Japan - Dec 29
The Tokyo stock market finished trading on Friday at its highest year-end level in 34 years.
News On Japan - Dec 29
This year has seen the highest number of food price increases in Japan in 30 years, with over 30,000 items jacked up.
News On Japan - Dec 28
The labor union of budget airline Jetstar Japan continues its strike over unpaid wages, threatening to spill into the New Year holiday season as negotiations with the company break down.
Kyodo - Dec 28
The government on Wednesday rejected a plan to open a casino resort in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, amid doubts about the feasibility of its funding.
News On Japan - Dec 27
The Japanese government on Wednesday implemented tighter regulations on popular "1 yen smartphone" offers, in part to stem their resale in foreign markets.
News On Japan - Dec 26
Japan's unemployment rate remained steady at 2.5% in November, unchanged from the previous month, while female employees reached 30.83 million, the highest since comparable records began in 1953, according to a survey released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
NHK - Dec 25
Japanese automaker Daihatsu Motor suspended operations at three of its four assembly plants in the country on Monday in the wake of revelations of test data irregularities. The three plants are in Shiga, Kyoto and Oita prefectures.
NHK - Dec 25
Japanese shipping firms are changing the routes of their ships to avoid the Red Sea, where Yemen's anti-government Houthi group has been attacking passing vessels.
New York Times - Dec 24
Japan's trucking industry is a crucial cog in one of the world's largest economies, and it is the lifeblood of the Japanese culture of ultra-convenience. But it, and its drivers, are under immense strain.
Nikkei - Dec 24
Japanese cosmetics leader Shiseido will acquire U.S.-based DDG Skincare Holdings for about $450 million as it seeks new growth beyond its mainstay Chinese market.
Business Insider - Dec 24
Foot-stomped calligraphy ink from Nara will set you back over $1,000.
Matsusaka wagyu from Mie Prefecture? A single cow once sold for about $400,000.