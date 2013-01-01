Nikkei plunges in wake of devastating quake

TOKYO, Jan 04 ( News On Japan ) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange, welcoming its first trading session of the new year, saw a tumultuous start as the Nikkei Average stock price temporarily plummeted over 700 yen during Thursday's morning session.

Market sentiment significantly declined due to concerns and caution about the future following a series of earthquakes and accidents since the beginning of the year.

At the opening ceremony before trading began, some traditions were altered, including the cancellation of the customary bell-ringing event, and a moment of silence was observed for the victims of the earthquake.

While there are views among market participants that the Year of the Dragon, referred to in market proverbs as "Tatsumi Ceiling," could bring record highs, the first day of trading was far from auspicious.