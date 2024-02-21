Aichi Medical University Incorrectly Fails 80 Applicants Due to Computer Error

Nagakute, Feb 22 (News On Japan) - Aichi Medical University has announced that due to a computer error during the admissions process using the results of the unified university entrance examination, 80 applicants who should have progressed to the second stage of the medical school entrance examination were mistakenly deemed ineligible.

The university has informed all 80 individuals that they are qualified to take the second-stage examination scheduled for the 22nd, and is considering providing an alternative date, such as the 25th of this month, for those who are unable to take the exam on the designated day.

According to Aichi Medical University, located in Nagakute City, Aichi Prefecture, a computer operation error occurred during the medical school admissions process, which utilizes the unified university entrance examination results. The error led to the mistaken determination that 80 applicants, who were actually eligible for the second-stage examination, did not qualify. The eligible candidates for the second-stage examination were announced on the 8th of this month, but subsequent posts on social media raised questions, with some students stating, "According to my self-scoring, I had a higher score than a friend who passed, so why was I deemed ineligible?"

Upon investigation prompted by these concerns, the university discovered on the 19th that there had been an error when inputting applicants' scores, provided by the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, into the university's designated format. The university contacted the affected students on the 20th to inform them of the error.

The university has conveyed to the affected students that they are eligible to take the second-stage examination on the 22nd and is considering options for those who cannot take the exam on that date, including the possibility of taking it on the 25th of this month. Aichi Medical University has issued an apology to the examinees for the inconvenience caused and has stated its intention to review and improve its checking system to prevent such errors from occurring again in the future.

