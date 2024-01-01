Education | Feb 24

Half of Elementary School Students Suffer Hay Fever

TOKYO, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - About half of elementary school students are experiencing symptoms of hay fever, with approximately one-fourth finding it difficult to concentrate on their studies, according to a survey conducted by Rohto Pharmaceutical.

The survey targeted about 7,000 parents ahead of the full onset of the hay fever season.

The average age at which elementary school students develop hay fever symptoms is 5.8 years old. Approximately 25% of the students surveyed reported that they could not concentrate on their studies, including during classes.

Source: テレ東BIZ

