Travel | Feb 29

Luxurious Overnight Stay Atop Akashi Kaikyo Bridge

KOBE, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - The Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, connecting Kobe City in Hyogo Prefecture with Awaji Island, is the world's second-longest suspension bridge with a total length of 3,911 meters.

The "ultimate tour" was conceived this February to fully appreciate the magnificence of this structure, with the highlight being an opportunity to "stay on the bridge." The price for this rare travel experience? ¥297,000 per person! Is it expensive? Or is it worth the value? To find out, ANN's reporting team went undercover on this two-day, ultra-luxurious tour! What's inside this intriguing tour?

Source: YOMIURI

MORE Travel NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Triple Blessings for "Reverse Circuit" Pilgrims

Leap years bring a special tradition for pilgrims in Shikoku: completing the pilgrimage in reverse order, known as "Gyaku-uchi Henro," is believed to triple the blessings.

Wedding Bells for Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has announced his marriage to a Japanese woman on his Instagram. Ohtani shared a post saying, "It's a new start with a new team and environment, but I hope to walk this journey together with my partner (and our pet), supporting each other and with the support of all the fans," accompanied by a photo of his beloved dog.

The Rise of Blood Type Ignorance Among Youth

A growing number of young people are unaware of their blood type, in many cases because it wasn't tested at birth, whereas in the past, it was an essential indicator for horoscopes and compatibility checks.

South Korea Pavilion at Osaka Expo Breaks Ground

The groundbreaking ceremony for the South Korea Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo was held on Wednesday, showcasing a floor area of about 3,500 square meters, and a giant LED screen on the front of the building to display Korean videos.

Kita-Senju Shines in "Desirable Cities Ranking"

The "Desirable Cities Ranking" announced on the 28th highlights cities with the best cost-performance, with Kita-Senju standing out.

FOLLOW US
         