Luxurious Overnight Stay Atop Akashi Kaikyo Bridge

KOBE, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - The Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, connecting Kobe City in Hyogo Prefecture with Awaji Island, is the world's second-longest suspension bridge with a total length of 3,911 meters.

The "ultimate tour" was conceived this February to fully appreciate the magnificence of this structure, with the highlight being an opportunity to "stay on the bridge." The price for this rare travel experience? ¥297,000 per person! Is it expensive? Or is it worth the value? To find out, ANN's reporting team went undercover on this two-day, ultra-luxurious tour! What's inside this intriguing tour?

