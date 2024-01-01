Food | Mar 11

"Spring Watermelon" Harvest Begins in Kumamoto

Kumamoto, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - While the Kanto region is approaching the full swing of spring, as seen with the blooming rapeseed flowers at Mother Farm in Chiba Prefecture, some areas have already begun harvesting a taste of summer.

In Kumamoto Prefecture, known for the earthquake-stricken Kumamoto Castle and the world's largest caldera at Mount Aso, the harvest of the summer staple, watermelon, has already started.

Kumamoto boasts the highest watermelon shipment volume in Japan, and the harvest from March to June is commonly known as "spring watermelon." The watermelons grown during this period, with moderate rainfall and strong sunlight on clear days, are said to be the most delicious.

A Takagi Farm hand said, "This year, the fluctuating temperatures were tough for the watermelons at times, but I think we have managed to produce delicious watermelons."

Most of Kumamoto's watermelons are cultivated in greenhouses with temperature control, allowing for the consistent production of high-quality watermelons. Additionally, the well-draining soil derived from volcanic ash is another reason for the delicious watermelons.

Source: TBS

