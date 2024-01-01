Princess Akiko Returns from Bhutan

TOKYO, Mar 13 (News On Japan) - Princess Akiko of the Mikasa family returned to Japan on Tuesday morning from her visit to Bhutan.

Princess Akiko arrived at Haneda Airport on a commercial flight from Bhutan via Thailand on the morning of the 12th following an informal visit, at the invitation of Princess Kesang Choden of Bhutan, a cousin of King Jigme Khesar. Princess Akiko departed Japan on the 5th and paid a courtesy visit to King Jigme Khesar on the 9th.

The meeting was shared on social media by the King, who posted photos of the occasion.

During her visit, Princess Akiko traveled to the capital Thimphu, Paro, and Punakha, where she visited a restoration center for Tibetan Buddhist art, as well as temples and museums.

This was Princess Akiko's first visit to Bhutan. She had met with Princess Kesang Choden, who is dedicated to the preservation of Buddhist art, last year in Kyoto, where they had the opportunity to exchange views on the traditional cultures of their respective countries.

Source: 日テレNEWS