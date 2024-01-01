Education | Mar 14

A Colorful Graduation in Kyushu

Kyushu, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - Saga Women's Junior College held its graduation ceremony on Thursday, attended by international students, adding a rich cultural diversity to the event.

Around 170 students, including those from Myanmar and Nepal, bid farewell to their beloved alma mater. The graduates, clad in hakama, traditional attire from their respective countries, and gowns, received their diplomas one by one from their mentors.

One graduate expressed her determination to apply what she learned in her job at a care facility, while another shared her plans to become a childcare worker in Yokohama. "With these friends by my side, I can definitely do my best!" she exclaimed.

Starting next academic year, Saga Women's Junior College will welcome male students in some courses, such as welfare, as it transitions to a co-educational institution.

Source: KBC NEWS in JAPAN

