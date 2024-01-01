Shinjuku's Tallest Building Breaks Ground

TOKYO, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - Construction on Shinjuku's tallest building commenced Monday, set to surpass the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building by 2029.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Tokyo's new skyscraper was part of the redevelopment project at Shinjuku Station's West Exit, attended by officials from Odakyu Electric Railway, Tokyo Metro, and Tokyu Real Estate, who are participating in the project.

The redevelopment initiative, which led to the demolition of the Odakyu Department Store's main building -- a symbol of Shinjuku's West Exit for 55 years, starting two years ago -- will now see the construction of a 48-story tower, approximately 260 meters tall, on the same site.

Upon completion, this building will eclipse the 243-meter tall Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building No. 1, becoming the tallest structure in Shinjuku.

The lower floors of the new tower will feature commercial spaces, while the upper floors will be dedicated to office use, with an opening targeted for the fiscal year 2029.

Shinjuku Station's surroundings are undergoing a transformative redevelopment scheduled to continue until the fiscal year 2046, significantly altering the area's familiar landscape.

Source: TBS