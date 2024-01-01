Travel | Mar 28

A Blooming Delay in Tokyo, Storms Forecast

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - Somei Yoshino cherry trees are on the verge of full bloom in Tokyo, with forecasts indicating that the blossoms could be officially declared anytime. However, there is a risk of spring storms developing through Friday.

Due to warm weather since Wednesday, Tokyo's cherry blossoms have advanced, with a few blossoms observed on Thursday morning at Yasukuni Shrine, where the specimen tree is located.

This year marks the latest start to the cherry blossom season in Tokyo in the past decade.

Meanwhile, a developing low-pressure system and frontal line approaching from the west could lead to stormy weather nationwide from Thursday evening to around Friday noon.

Residents, especially on the Pacific side, should be vigilant for heavy rain and gale-force winds.

Source: ANN

MORE Travel NEWS

ANA Unveils New Boeing 787-10 for Domestic Flights

ANA revealed to the press its new domestic-spec Boeing 787-10 on March 25th, distinguished by its size, fuel efficiency, and superior transport capacity.

Spring's First Bloom in Kyushu

The first blossoming of Somei Yoshino cherry trees has been officially declared in Kyushu following the confirmation of five or six flowers on sample trees at the Miyazaki Local Meteorological Observatory.

Quick Tips to Minimise Conflict When Travelling with Your Partner: Keep the Spark Alive on the Road!

Travelling with your partner can be an amazing way to bond, explore new places, and create lasting memories. However, being crammed together in unfamiliar territory can also lead to some unexpected bumps in the road!

POPULAR NEWS

A Blooming Delay in Tokyo, Storms Forecast

Somei Yoshino cherry trees are on the verge of full bloom in Tokyo, with forecasts indicating that the blossoms could be officially declared anytime. However, there is a risk of spring storms developing through Friday.

Seven-Eleven to Extend Expiry of Onigiri by 8 Hours

Seven-Eleven have extended the expiry date of its hand-rolled onigiri (rice balls), including salmon, plum, kelp, spicy cod roe, and tuna mayonnaise varieties.

Japan's New Blueprint for Developing Next-Generation Domestic Aircraft

The Japanese government finalized a new strategy on Wednesday aimed at the development of next-generation domestic aircraft, including initiatives for eco-friendly aviation technologies.

Princess Aiko Journeys Through Time at Ise Shrine Museum

During a visit to Mie Prefecture, Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Japan's past at a museum within the sacred precincts of Ise Shrine on Wednesday morning.

Soaring Land Prices Drive Families Away from Tokyo to Suburbs

As housing prices continue to surge in Japan's capital, a phenomenon known as "Escape from Tokyo" is seeing families with children moving out of Tokyo to neighboring prefectures such as Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.

FOLLOW US
         