A Blooming Delay in Tokyo, Storms Forecast

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - Somei Yoshino cherry trees are on the verge of full bloom in Tokyo, with forecasts indicating that the blossoms could be officially declared anytime. However, there is a risk of spring storms developing through Friday.

Due to warm weather since Wednesday, Tokyo's cherry blossoms have advanced, with a few blossoms observed on Thursday morning at Yasukuni Shrine, where the specimen tree is located.

This year marks the latest start to the cherry blossom season in Tokyo in the past decade.

Meanwhile, a developing low-pressure system and frontal line approaching from the west could lead to stormy weather nationwide from Thursday evening to around Friday noon.

Residents, especially on the Pacific side, should be vigilant for heavy rain and gale-force winds.

Source: ANN