"Sakura Shock" at Famous Spots

TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - On the last day of March, various locations across Japan recorded summer-like temperatures, impact cherry blossoms, which have bloomed later than usual.

More than 100 locations nationwide experienced "summer days" with temperatures exceeding 25°C. In Tokyo, the mercury hit 28.1°C, marking the highest March temperature in roughly 150 years of observations. Runners around the Imperial Palace were seen sweating profusely.

The unusual warmth led to expectations that cherry blossoms might bloom faster. However, visitors along Meguro River, a popular cherry blossom spot, found many trees still budding.

Last year, Meguro River was in full bloom by March 29, but this year, the late February and early March cold snap has delayed the blossoms' growth. This year has seen the latest cherry blossom opening in a decade.

A baked sweet potato stand along Meguro River, operating for the sixth year, lamented the unusual situation caused by the delayed bloom. The owner, Mr. Kawashima of IMOS cafestand, mentioned having an excess stock of about 1,000 sweet potatoes due to the bloom's delay and sudden warmth.

Despite the heat, traditional hot sweet potatoes are now being served at room temperature to adapt to the weather. Meanwhile, Ueno Park saw the usual scenes of heavily intoxicated cherry blossom viewers, with police having to assist some revelers.

Foreign tourists, looking forward to the cherry blossoms, found themselves "people watching" instead due to the lack of blooms. Yet, some visitors are pleased with the delay, hoping for blossoms to coincide with the school entrance ceremonies, allowing for beautiful photos during this significant time.

Source: ANN

