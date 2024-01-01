Emergency Landing for JAL Flight Hit by Lightning

OSAKA, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - A Japan Airlines plane en route from Miyazaki to Haneda was struck by lightning twice, forcing the flight to change course to Kansai Airport following the detection of an unusual odour in the cabin.

According to Japan Airlines, the aircraft of flight JL694, which departed from Miyazaki for Haneda at around 2:30 PM on March 3rd, was hit by lightning twice.

Subsequently, an unusual odor was detected in the passenger cabin, prompting a change of destination from Haneda Airport to Kansai Airport, where the flight landed.

The flight had a total of 119 crew and passengers on board, all of whom were reported to be unharmed.

Source: ANN