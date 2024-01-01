Travel | Apr 08

Kyoto's Famed Tunnel of Sakura

KYOTO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - The Sewari Embankment in Yawata City, Kyoto Prefecture, renowned as a cherry blossom spot, has reached full bloom, bustling with visitors.

Located between the Kizu and Uji Rivers, the approximately 1.4 kilometers long embankment is lined with 220 Somei Yoshino cherry trees. This year, the blossoms have formed a splendid tunnel of flowers, blooming about a week later than usual.

A "Sakura Festival" is currently being held at the site, drawing large crowds on the 7th as well.

On April 7th, the Kinki region experienced its first day of summer temperatures for the year due to warm air flowing in, affecting inland areas including the cities of Nara and Kyoto.

The cherry blossoms at Sewari Embankment are expected to be at their best through next week, inviting visitors to enjoy the peak of spring's beauty.

Source: YOMIURI

