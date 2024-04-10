Business | Apr 10

Yen Slides to 152 Against the US Dollar, Weakest in Nearly 34 Years

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - The has yen weakened to 152 yen to the dollar, the lowest level since July 1990, in reaction to the latest U.S. consumer price index, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) might delay the timing of interest rate cuts.

The yen's depreciation is a reflection of various economic factors, including the different monetary policies pursued by the central banks of Japan and the United States. While the FRB has been actively raising interest rates to combat inflation, the Bank of Japan has maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy, keeping interest rates at very low levels. This divergence has contributed to the widening of the interest rate gap, making the dollar more attractive to investors compared to the yen.

The recent data showing a persistent rise in U.S. consumer prices suggests that inflationary pressures remain strong, potentially leading the FRB to continue its hawkish stance on monetary policy. As investors adjust their expectations for the future path of interest rates, currency values fluctuate accordingly. The strong dollar is not only a result of U.S. economic indicators but also reflects the global economic environment, including trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties.

The continued weakness of the yen poses various challenges for Japan's economy, affecting import costs, corporate earnings, and the purchasing power of consumers. It also has implications for Japan's trade balance and the broader economic policy.

Source: NHK

MORE Business NEWS

Panasonic Dives into Pre-owned Appliances Market

Panasonic has announced its full-scale entry into the second-hand home appliances business, a move driven by rising prices and a growing thrift-conscious consumer base. Here's a closer look at the initiative.

Yen Slides to 152 Against the US Dollar, Weakest in Nearly 34 Years

The has yen weakened to 152 yen to the dollar, the lowest level since July 1990, in reaction to the latest U.S. consumer price index, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) might delay the timing of interest rate cuts.

NTT DoCoMo and Amazon Tied on Points

NTT DoCoMo and Amazon have announced a collaboration in payment and point systems.

POPULAR NEWS

Philosopher's Path Blanketed with Sakura Petals

Along Philosopher's Path, Kyoto's renowned cherry blossom viewing spot, flower rafts have formed where fallen petals have blanketed the surface of the waterway.

Golden Treasure Brazenly Stolen from Tokyo Exhibition

A tea bowl made of pure gold, valued at 10 million yen, was stolen at around noon Thursday from the "Great Gold Exhibition" held at the busy Nihonbashi Takashimaya department store in Tokyo's Chuo district, leaving patrons and staff stunned.

Ohtani's Interpreter Admits to Theft

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, has admitted to committing theft, with American media outlets reporting that the investigation is expected to conclude shortly. Mizuhara is accused of tampering with the settings of Ohtani's bank account.

PM Kishida Joins President Biden in 'The Beast'

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended an informal dinner with President Joe Biden and the First Lady at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

FOLLOW US
         