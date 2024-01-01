News On Japan
Business

Three Factors Behind Nissan’s Decline

TOKYO, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Nissan has announced a major restructuring plan involving the elimination of 9,000 jobs worldwide, triggered by worsening business performance.

This move has drawn significant attention from activist investors, often referred to as "shareholder activists," signaling increased pressure on the automaker to overhaul its operations. Additionally, the broader Japanese automotive industry is bracing for potential shifts under the new Trump administration, with implications for trade policies that may favor Toyota while disadvantaging Honda.

Nissan’s announcement on November 7th highlighted plans to cut global production capacity by 20%, a response to declining profitability in key markets like the United States and China. The company cited increased promotional costs in U.S. dealerships and intensified competition in China as key challenges. Nissan also revised its global sales forecast downward by 250,000 units, now projecting a total of 3.4 million vehicles for the fiscal year. Its operating profit forecast was drastically reduced from 500 billion yen to 150 billion yen, falling far below market expectations.

On November 12th, Bloomberg reported that a fund linked to the former Murakami Fund had acquired a 2.5% stake in Nissan, igniting speculation about a potential push for changes in corporate governance. The focus is on Nissan’s subsidiary, Nissan Shatai, which some argue should be fully integrated into the parent company.

Industry analysts suggest that Nissan’s struggles are rooted in slow adaptation to market trends, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids. While competitors like Toyota and Honda have capitalized on these segments, Nissan has lagged in introducing competitive models, with some new technologies still years away from market readiness.

Looking ahead, challenges remain significant for Nissan, with the specter of trade policy changes under Trump’s administration adding to the uncertainty. While companies with established production bases in North America, like Toyota, may find advantages, those relying heavily on imports from Mexico or China could face higher costs.

As activist investors push for restructuring, Nissan faces mounting pressure to revitalize its operations amidst a rapidly changing global automotive landscape.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Hyogo Governor Secures Re-Election

Former Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito has secured re-election following the gubernatorial election triggered by his resignation.

Teachers in Japan Demand Better Pay and Conditions

Education groups in Japan representing 23 organizations issued an urgent statement criticizing a proposal from the Ministry of Finance to gradually raise the 'teaching adjustment allowance' to 10% as part of work reform measures. The proposal was deemed 'unrealistic,' sparking opposition from educators.

Ferrari Auctioned for Over 170 Million Yen, Sets New Record

A Ferrari seized from a tax delinquent was auctioned by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau, fetching over 170 million yen, the highest bid ever recorded for such an auction.

Zao’s Snow Monsters Face Extinction

Zao’s iconic snow monsters, the frost-covered trees known as 'juhyo,' face an existential threat. These towering, snow-laden trees have long been a winter highlight in the region, famously resembling monstrous figures covered in snow. However, their survival is now under severe threat.

Japan Ranks 92nd in English Proficiency, Lowest in History

EF Education First, a global education organization, published this year’s English Proficiency Index on Wednesday, ranking nations worldwide. Japan’s ranking stood at 92nd among 116 countries and regions, continuing a 14-year trend of record lows.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Three Factors Behind Nissan’s Decline

Nissan has announced a major restructuring plan involving the elimination of 9,000 jobs worldwide, triggered by worsening business performance.

Resona Bank Opens New Cashless Branch

Resona Bank has launched a new branch concept that operates without counters handling cash.

Japan's GDP grows for second successive quarter

New government data show Japan's GDP grew for the second consecutive quarter in the three months through September. (NHK)

Uber Eats Starts Nighttime Robot Deliveries in Osaka

Uber Eats, a major online delivery service, announced on the 13th that it will begin robotic deliveries in select areas of Osaka starting on October 14th. This service, utilizing AI-driven autonomous robots, aims to address the ongoing delivery labor shortage.

Rakuten Posts First Operating Profit Since Mobile Launch

Rakuten Group reported an operating profit of 500 million yen for the quarter from July to September, marking a sharp turnaround from last year’s 54.4 billion yen loss and achieving its first quarterly profit in nearly four years.

Seven & i gets buyout proposal from new bidder

Seven & i Holdings says it has received a buyout proposal from a company linked to the founder of its Ito-Yokado supermarket chain. (NHK)

Convenience Stores to Start Selling Over-the-Counter Drugs

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has announced plans to allow the sale of over-the-counter drugs at convenience stores without on-site pharmacists.

Japan Publishing Giant Penalized for Cutting Freelancer Fees

Japan's Fair Trade Commission has issued a recommendation to publishing giant KADOKAWA and its subsidiary, citing violations of the Subcontract Act over 'unjust price cutting' practices involving compensation paid to freelance writers and photographers.