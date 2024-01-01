Travel | Apr 19

Hokkaido Witnesses Early Sakura Blooms

SAPPORO, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - Cherry blossoms have bloomed in Sapporo and Hakodate with the second earliest onset recorded, as the sakura front rapidly advances north.

The Meteorological Office observed 5 to 6 blossoms on the sample cherry tree, Somei-Yoshino, in Sapporo on Thursday. Although the bloom in Sapporo is three days later than last year's record-setting early bloom, it is still 13 days ahead of the average year, marking it as the second fastest on record.

In Hakodate's Goryokaku Park, cherry blossoms were also confirmed to have bloomed Thursday afternoon. Like Sapporo, Hakodate's bloom is ten days earlier than usual, and also ranks as the second earliest in recorded history.

The simultaneous bloom in both Sapporo and Hakodate is the first occurrence since 2019, marking a rare event not seen in five years.

Source: TBS

