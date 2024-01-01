Arrest Made in Tochigi Riverbank Double Homicide Case

TOKYO, Apr 21 (News On Japan) - Police have arrested a man in his twenties, who had previously surrendered to authorities in Tokyo, following the discovery of two burned bodies in Nasu, Tochigi, admitting to lending his car but denying involvement in the killings.

The male victim was identified as Ryutaro Takarajima, a 55-year-old resident of Taito Ward, Tokyo, and the female is suspected to be his wife.

Police have been examining surveillance footage from around Takarajima's restaurant. According to sources close to the investigation, a man resembling Takarajima was captured on camera around 9 PM on the 15th.

Takarajima’s bicycle was later found in the Taito district, suggesting he might have been involved in an incident shortly after parking it.

The bodies were discovered the following morning in the mountains of Tochigi, with indications suggesting they had been strangled and then burned within a span of about 10 hours.

Source: ANN