New Employees Reflect on Career Plans After a Month at Work

TOKYO, May 13 (News On Japan) - One month into their new roles, Japan's young professionals who joined companies in April are beginning to settle into their workplaces. We explored how these young individuals are contemplating their careers, uncovering insights that resonate not just with them but also with more seasoned professionals.

A job fair for university students graduating next spring was held Saturday, drawing attention to the employment choices of today's youth. Many seem to prefer flexible career paths over long-term commitments to a single company. "Honestly, the idea of staying with one company isn't very appealing to me," one participant shared, reflecting a growing trend toward job switching and freelancing.

According to a survey of this year's new employees, only 21.1% wish to stay with their current company until retirement, while 26.4% would switch jobs if the opportunity arises. This preference for job mobility is at its highest in 18 years. A 20-something respondent shared his career plan, which includes working for an event company, changing jobs by 28, marrying by 31, and considering freelance work by 45 after potentially taking care of aging parents.

Smartphones have made job searches more accessible, leading to a rise in applications from a diverse group of people, including students, housewives, and office workers. This ease of access has broadened the spectrum of potential job seekers.

In one notable case, a third-year employee who has already switched jobs twice envisions starting his own business rather than working for someone else. "It would be amazing to start my own company," he expressed, resonating with a friend who found the idea appealing.

In contrast, another young professional plans to take over his family's business in Gunma Prefecture. Despite a 90% drop in revenue due to the pandemic, his father managed to revive the business. "I plan to learn enough about management to surpass my father," he stated, planning to take over by 28 and aiming to strengthen his foundation in the business.

This blend of ambition and pragmatism among Japan's youth highlights their diverse aspirations and the evolving job market. As they navigate through their early careers, these young professionals are setting the stage for a dynamic workforce that embraces flexibility, entrepreneurship, and lifelong learning.

Source: 日テレNEWS