News On Japan
Education

Fukuoka City to Provide Free School Meals

FUKUOKA, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Details of Fukuoka City's budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year have been revealed, highlighting new initiatives such as making school lunches free for elementary and junior high school students within the next year.

According to sources, the city’s initial general account budget is projected to reach a record 1.1 trillion yen to 1.13 trillion yen, marking the fifth consecutive year it has exceeded 1 trillion yen.

Among the new measures is the elimination of school lunch fees for students at city-run elementary and junior high schools. Currently, the monthly cost of school lunches is 4,200 yen for elementary schools and 5,000 yen for junior high schools. Mayor Takashima has previously expressed a commitment to implementing this initiative.

The budget also includes expanded child support, such as adding checkups for one-month-old and five-year-old children to the city’s existing infant health programs.

Additionally, the budget outlines other projects, including the expansion of ticket gates at Tojinmachi Station on the Fukuoka City Subway. This aims to ease congestion during events at the PayPay Dome.

The plan also features the installation of air conditioning in gymnasiums at city-run elementary and junior high schools, further enhancing the learning environment for students.

Source: FBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Fuji TV Chairman Apologizes Over Handling of Scandal

During an employee briefing held at 5:30 p.m. today, Fuji TV Chairman Kano expressed his apology, stating, "President Minato and I have been leading the efforts, but there were deficiencies in our judgments."

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

Fuji TV Faces Backlash as Allegations Surface Online

YouTuber Aoki Kanon, a former announcer, has revealed allegations of harassment by a senior official at Fuji TV. A post she shared on the social media platform X just a week ago drew widespread attention, garnered over 5 million views in just two days, sparking public outrage.

Inoue Unfazed as Title Defense Draws Near

Naoya Inoue, the unified world super bantamweight champion across four major boxing organizations, will face Kim Ye-jun, the World Boxing Organization's (WBO) 11th-ranked contender, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 24th.

Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs, Focuses Layoffs on Production Sites

Nissan Motor is implementing a workforce reduction plan involving 9,000 employees, with over 70% of the cuts concentrated in production sites, according to a JNN investigation.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Fukuoka City to Provide Free School Meals

Details of Fukuoka City's budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year have been revealed, highlighting new initiatives such as making school lunches free for elementary and junior high school students within the next year.

Instagram Limits Use for Japanese Teens

Instagram has introduced new restrictions for users aged 13 to 17 in Japan, aiming to address concerns about the app's impact on young users.

How a Shogun’s In-Laws Destroyed His Entire Bloodline

Minamoto no Yoritomo, the first shogun of Japan, worked hard to establish a military government and secure a legacy for his family. However, his plans unraveled after his untimely death in 1199 due to a horseback accident. (Linfamy)

Shinobi Poetry: Whispers in the Shadows

This is a large collaborative video in which we explore the mysterious and fascinating topic of Shinobi (ninja) poetry! (Kings and Generals)

Japan Ranks 92nd in English Proficiency Despite Tourism Boom

A global language proficiency study ranked Japan 92nd out of 116 countries and regions, raising concerns about whether Japan needs to improve its English communication skills, especially as it continues to draw international attention.

#1 Ranked HS Tennis Player - Japanese Girl School Life

I played in the Junior Australian Open! (Japanese Food Craftsman)

Mathematics Genius to Revolutionize Chemistry with Predictive Model

In an in-depth interview with Kenjiro Kimura, a mathematics genius and professor at Kobe University, a mathematics genius and professor at Kobe University, uses mathematics to explain the principles behind chemical reactions, which have traditionally relied on empirical rules. The interview delved into what the future might hold if his research succeeds and what Kimura aims to achieve.

Musashi vs. Kojiro – The Legendary Duel Between Japan’s Two Greatest Swordsmen - Ep 9

Japan buzzed with rumors of an impending clash between two legendary samurai: Miyamoto Musashi and Sasaki Kojirō. Representing innovation and tradition respectively, the rivalry captured the nation. (See U in History / Mythology)