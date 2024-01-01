TOKYO, May 16 (News On Japan) - The University of Tokyo is considering raising its tuition fees, according to sources familiar with the matter. The potential increase could see tuition rise by as much as 100,000 yen.

Currently, the University of Tokyo’s tuition is set at 535,800 yen per year, the "standard amount" specified by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. According to ministry regulations, national universities can raise their tuition fees by up to 20% at their discretion.

The University of Tokyo is considering an increase from the current "standard amount." If the maximum 20% increase is implemented, the annual tuition would rise to 642,960 yen, representing an increase of approximately 100,000 yen.

This trend of raising tuition fees from the "standard amount" set for national universities began in 2019 when the Tokyo Institute of Technology first implemented such an increase. This practice has since spread to other universities, including the Tokyo University of the Arts and Hitotsubashi University.

Source: TBS