Teachers Receive Two-Year Sentences for Student Deaths in Avalanche

Utsunomiya, May 30 (News On Japan) - In a trial where three teachers were charged with professional negligence resulting in death and injury following an avalanche that killed eight high school students in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, the Utsunomiya District Court has sentenced the three to two years in prison.

In March 2017, an avalanche during a mountaineering training session in Nasu Town resulted in the deaths of eight students and teachers from the mountaineering club of Prefectural Otawara High School. The instructors, including Shuichi Inose, were charged with professional negligence resulting in death and injury.

On the 30th, the Utsunomiya District Court handed down a two-year prison sentence to Shuichi Inose, Hisao Suganuma, and Hironori Watanabe.

During the trial, the prosecution had sought four-year prison terms for the three, while the defense had argued for their acquittal.

Source: ANN

