TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - The construction of a high-rise tower in Tokyo's Bay Area, leveraging its waterfront location, has been unveiled to the press amid ongoing redevelopment projects throughout the city.

In the Shibaura district of Minato Ward, twin towers, each approximately 230 meters tall, are being constructed as part of the redevelopment effort.

One tower is scheduled for completion in February next year, while the other will replace a building currently housing Toshiba's headquarters.

The complex will include offices, commercial facilities, residences, and a hotel brand making its debut in Japan.

Plans also include a dedicated dock along the canal, capitalizing on its convenient access to multiple rail lines and airports to attract both domestic and international businesses and tourists.

The total project cost is estimated at around 400 billion yen, with anticipated increases due to rising construction and labor costs.

The entire redevelopment is expected to be completed by fiscal year 2030.

Source: ANN