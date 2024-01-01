OSAKA, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - Next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo plans to offer free admission for children, which has garnered interest from about 70% of schools in Osaka Prefecture.

Osaka Prefecture has been promoting a project to invite children from age four through high school to the Expo at no cost, with a survey conducted by the end of May to determine the schools' intentions. Out of 1,900 schools, approximately 70%, or 1,390 schools, expressed their desire to participate.

However, about 20% or 310 schools responded that they were "undecided or considering," and the remaining 200 schools did not provide a response.

The initiative has faced some criticism over its survey methodology. For example, Mayor Kageyama of Katano City indicated that no schools in his city wished to participate, opting out of the initiative at the school level. Moreover, some critics pointed out that the survey did not offer an option for "not interested," compelling schools to choose "undecided or considering" to avoid follow-up inquiries from the prefectural government. This has led to questions about the integrity of the survey process.

Source: YOMIURI