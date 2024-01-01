TOKYO, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - Tokyo is set to launch a 'marriage hunting app' around summer 2024 to combat the declining birthrate, which hit a record low of 1.20. The app, using AI for matchmaking based on value assessments, targets singles aged 18 and above who live, work, or study in Tokyo.

Japan's total fertility rate, which indicates the number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, hit a new low of 1.20 last year. In Tokyo, the lowest among prefectures, it fell by 0.05 points to 0.99, marking the first time it dropped below 1 in Japan.

App users must undergo an online interview and provide various documents to demonstrate their seriousness. Despite criticism about using taxpayer money given the abundance of private matchmaking apps, the app aims to ensure a high level of commitment. Surveys indicate a growing number of marriages through such apps, and Tokyo's initiative might inspire similar efforts in other regions.

Source: TBS