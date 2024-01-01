News On Japan
Web3

Tokyo's New AI Marriage App Requires Serious Commitment

TOKYO, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - Tokyo is set to launch a 'marriage hunting app' around summer 2024 to combat the declining birthrate, which hit a record low of 1.20. The app, using AI for matchmaking based on value assessments, targets singles aged 18 and above who live, work, or study in Tokyo.

Japan's total fertility rate, which indicates the number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, hit a new low of 1.20 last year. In Tokyo, the lowest among prefectures, it fell by 0.05 points to 0.99, marking the first time it dropped below 1 in Japan.

App users must undergo an online interview and provide various documents to demonstrate their seriousness. Despite criticism about using taxpayer money given the abundance of private matchmaking apps, the app aims to ensure a high level of commitment. Surveys indicate a growing number of marriages through such apps, and Tokyo's initiative might inspire similar efforts in other regions.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Sado Island Gold Mines Face Hurdles for UNESCO World Heritage Listing

An advisory body to UNESCO has suggested that the Sado Island Gold Mines in Niigata Prefecture may face difficulties in achieving World Cultural Heritage status this time.

YOSAKOI Festival Kicks Off in Sapporo Until June 9

On June 5, the early summer tradition 'YOSAKOI Soran Festival' began at Odori Park in central Sapporo. A total of 255 teams from both domestic and international regions, comprising around 25,000 participants, will showcase vibrant performances at 15 venues across the city, including Odori Park, until June 9.

Is Kids Hair Removal Safe and Effective? 4-Year-Olds Starting Treatment

Hair removal for men has become common, but in recent years, attention has turned to hair removal for children, known as "kids hair removal." Some children start as young as 4 years old. We investigated this trend.

Chinese Man Who Vandalized Yasukuni Shrine: 'No Intention to Turn Self In'

A Chinese man who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward with spray paint spoke to ANN, emphasizing that he has no intention of turning himself in.

Japan's Birth Rate Hits Record Low for Eighth Consecutive Year

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has revealed that Japan's birth rate in 2023 was the lowest on record, with approximately 730,000 births. The number of marriages also fell to around 470,000, dropping below 500,000 for the first time since 1933.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Tokyo's New AI Marriage App Requires Serious Commitment

Tokyo is set to launch a 'marriage hunting app' around summer 2024 to combat the declining birthrate, which hit a record low of 1.20. The app, using AI for matchmaking based on value assessments, targets singles aged 18 and above who live, work, or study in Tokyo.

How to Start Trading on a DEX: A Step-by-Step Guide?

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) enable direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions without the need for an intermediary.

Fueling Success: Mastering Oil Trading with Risk Management Tools

The oil trading industry is a complex ecosystem, heavily influenced by global geopolitical events, supply and demand dynamics, and various other factors.

Innovative Token Utility: Transforming Industries

In the realm of cryptocurrencies, tokens serve a myriad of purposes beyond simple payments. They have evolved to become powerful tools for transforming industries through innovative token utility.

Effort to Prevent Special Fraud Using 'Generative AI' Unveiled

A new initiative using 'generative AI' to combat the increasing incidents of special fraud has been unveiled.

8 Major Role of Digital Literacy in Classroom to Prepare Students for Technological Future

In the evolving world of education and learning, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT), students and teachers seek ways for effective learning and teaching.

The Future of Money: Digital Yuan and the Evolution of Currency

In the ever-evolving landscape of finance, the idea of cash is undergoing a profound transformation.

AI Suitcase Unveiled to Assist Visually Impaired Travelers

Japan's Council for Science, Technology, and Innovation unveiled on Monday the 'AI Suitcase,' a suitcase-shaped robot that automatically guides visually impaired people to their destinations, replacing guide dogs and white canes.