China's BYD Introduces Sedan EV to Japanese Market

TOKYO, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - China's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD, is set to introduce its first sedan-type EV to the Japanese market.

BYD Auto Japan President Atsuki Tofukuji stated, "With the launch of the BYD SEAL, we aim to become the leading importer of EVs in Japan."

The BYD SEAL, classified as a sports sedan, has already sold over 200,000 units worldwide.

BYD has previously introduced SUVs and compact cars in Japan, and with this addition, they will offer three different types of vehicles.

The new model features a larger battery than its predecessors, allowing it to travel approximately 600 kilometers on a single charge.

Priced from 5.28 million yen, it is about 20% cheaper than similar models from American manufacturers.

Sales are expected to begin around the end of July, with subsidies available to further reduce the cost.

Source: ANN