Debate on Tokyo's Costly Projection Mapping as Food Distribution Continues

TOKYO, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - In the upcoming Tokyo gubernatorial election, a key issue is incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike's projection mapping project.

Last Saturday, a 100-meter-tall 'Godzilla' was projected onto the wall of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.

'I’ve never seen anything this big before.'

'It was interesting.'

Since late February, this projection mapping event has been held daily. Including related projects, approximately 4.8 billion yen has been allocated over two years.

Incumbent Yuriko Koike emphasized the significance of the project: 'I have been creating something out of nothing. Places that were empty are now filled with people.'

However, at the foot of the same building, free food distribution takes place every Saturday.

A 22-year-old male university student living in Tokyo, receiving scholarships to pay tuition and working part-time at a convenience store, stood in line for food distribution for the first time last Saturday.

'It’s very tight. Sometimes I can only afford one meal a day.'

A 45-year-old man on welfare highlighted the severe impact of rising prices.

'Everything is getting more expensive.'

He expressed frustration over the projection mapping project.

'Isn’t this a misuse of funds? It seems utterly foolish.'

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has implemented support measures such as providing food to households exempt from resident tax, with the threshold for single households set at an annual income of 1 million yen or less.

A survey conducted by JNN on June 22 revealed that about 50% of respondents believe the projection mapping project needs to be reviewed.

Regarding the gubernatorial candidates:

Former Upper House member Renho stated on June 27: 'If there are lights and shadows, I will shine light on the shadows of disparity until they fade, and those in the shadows can stand and walk on their own.'

Renho does not oppose projection mapping as a tourism policy but suggests limiting the event duration and reallocating the remaining budget to welfare policies.

