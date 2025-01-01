News On Japan
Politics

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

TOKYO, Jul 07 (News On Japan) - As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

As the dream of homeownership becomes increasingly elusive for many Japanese citizens, foreign investment—particularly from wealthy individuals abroad—has come under scrutiny as a contributing factor to the real estate boom. The question posed to party leaders was whether Japan should follow the example of other countries that have introduced regulations or taxes on property purchases by foreigners.

Seven of the eight parties voiced support for some level of restriction. Liberal Democratic Party leader Ishiba acknowledged that speculation in real estate, whether by foreigners or Japanese nationals, is problematic and emphasized the need to urgently assess the situation while referencing international legal frameworks. Constitutional Democratic Party leader Noda supported the idea of reciprocal arrangements but stressed that areas near critical national infrastructure should be subject to independent regulations for security reasons. Japan Innovation Party leader Yoshimura argued that there is a clear imbalance since Japanese nationals cannot buy land in China, yet Chinese buyers face no such limitations in Japan. He insisted that Japan should establish equal conditions.

Komeito leader Saito, drawing from his experience as the former Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, noted that the issue had been seriously considered within his party and included in their election platform, particularly in light of relations with China. Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, cited Canada as an example, where foreign buyers are taxed if they purchase homes for non-residential or speculative purposes. He said his party intends to submit legislation on the issue during the autumn extraordinary session of the Diet. Reiwa Shinsengumi’s Oishi pointed to a global trend of ultra-wealthy individuals acquiring property worldwide, leading to inflated housing markets and unaffordable rents, and called for international regulation of such wealth accumulation. Sanseito leader Kamiya warned that without restrictions, Japanese citizens would continue to be outbid by foreign buyers, many of whom do not reside in Japan, making it difficult to enforce inheritance or property taxes and exacerbating economic inequality.

Only the Japanese Communist Party opposed the idea of restricting foreign buyers, with chair Tamura arguing that the real issue lies in speculative investment itself, not the nationality of the investor. She stated that targeting foreigners specifically is misguided and that regulations should apply universally to those who treat property as a financial asset rather than a place to live.

The debate underscored growing public concern over housing affordability and the role of foreign capital in domestic real estate, setting the stage for what many consider a crucial election for the direction of Japan’s future economic and social policy. Voting is scheduled to take place on July 20th.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Two Strong Earthquakes Hit Akusekijima, Triggering Landslides and Evacuations

Seismic activity remains intense in waters off the Tokara Islands, where two earthquakes measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale struck in quick succession after 2 p.m. on July 6th.

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

Emperor and Empress Arrive in Mongolia for First Official Visit

The Emperor and Empress have arrived in Mongolia for their first official visit to the country as Japan’s imperial couple.

Unfounded Rumor of Major Disaster in Japan Spreads

A rumor predicting a major disaster in Japan this July has spread widely in Hong Kong, prompting a sharp drop in inbound tourism from the region and even flight suspensions.

Japanese Author Wins UK’s Top Mystery Award

Japanese author Akira Otani’s novel Baba Yaga’s Night has won the Dagger Award in the translated fiction category—marking the first time a Japanese writer has received the honor from what is widely regarded as the world’s top prize in crime and mystery literature.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Trump Doubts Trade Deal with Japan, Hints at 30–35% Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed doubts about reaching a trade agreement with Japan and hinted at the possibility of imposing tariffs of 30% to 35%.

Trump Again Slams Japan for Auto Trade Imbalance, Refuses Tariff Concessions

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again voiced strong dissatisfaction with Japan over automobile tariffs, a key issue in ongoing trade talks between the two countries, criticizing Japan for not importing American cars and calling the situation unfair.

Former Abe Faction Officially Dissolves After Political Funds Scandal

The former Abe faction of the Liberal Democratic Party has officially dissolved after submitting a dissolution notice as a political organization to the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications. The faction had already decided to disband in January 2024 in response to a series of political funds scandals.

Japan Remembers Eighty Years After the Battle of Okinawa

Okinawa Prefecture observed its annual Day of Remembrance on June 23rd, commemorating the more than 200,000 Japanese and American lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa during the final stages of the Pacific War.

Japanese Nationals Start Evacuation from Israel

As the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran continues, the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Israel has commenced.

Four Arrested in Corruption Case Over Bid Rigging for Kiryu City Hall Construction

In a case involving bid rigging for the construction of a new city hall in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, four individuals, including a member of the Gunma Prefectural Assembly, have been arrested for allegedly undermining the fairness of the bidding process.

Japan Approves Pension Reform

The Pension System Reform Law was passed and enacted at the Upper House plenary session on June 13th with majority support from the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party and others.

The Real Battle Behind Rice Reform: Revisiting Koizumi's JA Clash Nine Years On

Amid rising rice prices, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Shinjiro Koizumi has stirred debate by floating the idea of emergency rice imports. This is not his first confrontation with Japan’s powerful agricultural cooperatives. Nearly a decade ago, Koizumi attempted major reforms of JA (Japan Agricultural Cooperatives), only to face fierce resistance from entrenched interests within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).