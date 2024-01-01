News On Japan
New AI Taxi Service Begins Testing in Shizuoka

SHIZUOKA, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - An AI-powered on-demand transportation service called "Fujieda Mobi" has begun a pilot program in Fujieda City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

"Fujieda Mobi" is a ride-sharing taxi service utilizing AI technology. Shizuoka Railway leads the project, with three local taxi companies participating in the operations.

Passengers can choose from 189 designated pick-up and drop-off locations via a dedicated app or phone call. By specifying the number of passengers, the AI system optimizes the route and dispatches the vehicle, ensuring efficient service.

Shizuoka Railway President Toshiyuki Kawai remarked, 'In the past, everyone was bound to bus stops and schedules. With this system, there are numerous pick-up points, allowing for greater freedom of movement. We hope everyone enjoys it.'

The fare is 500 yen per ride for adults. Fujieda City aims to use the results of this pilot program to establish a full-scale operation in the future.

Source: テレビ静岡ニュース

