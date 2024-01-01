Nintendo Opens 'Nintendo Museum' Featuring Classic Games

Tanzan Shrine in Nara Prefecture holds deep ties to one of Japan’s most pivotal moments -- the Taika Reform. According to legend, this secluded shrine is where Emperor Tenji (then Prince Naka no Ōe) and Fujiwara no Kamatari (then Nakatomi no Kamatari) plotted the downfall of the powerful Soga clan, particularly Soga no Iruka, during the 645 coup.