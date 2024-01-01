Nintendo Opens 'Nintendo Museum' Featuring Classic Games

KYOTO, Sep 27 (News On Japan) - Nintendo unveiled its 'Nintendo Museum,' which will open in Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture, on the 2nd of October, to members of the media. The museum, created by renovating a factory that previously produced Nintendo’s original playing cards (Hanafuda), showcases various historical game consoles and software, starting with the Family Computer.
The museum offers interactive sections where visitors can experience gaming, including playing with a giant controller approximately 12 times larger than the original.
Website: https://museum.nintendo.com/en/index.html
Source: テレ東BIZ