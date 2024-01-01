AI Offers Solutions for Customer Harassment Using DX Technology

TOKYO, Oct 10 (News On Japan) - In recent years, customer harassment (kasuhara) has become a worsening issue. To address such social challenges, the "docomo Business Forum '24" kicked off on October 10th in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

One standout technology was presented by NTT Communications, which uses generative AI to support operators in real-time. When the AI detects customer harassment, it suggests the most appropriate response based on the situation.

Additionally, if it detects phrases related to harassment, such as "If you can't get back to me, I’ll just come over there myself," the system sends an alert to a supervisor. After the call, the system can also display the user’s stress level and provide a score for the operator's response, contributing to future improvements in operations.

In another booth, a device capable of transmitting one’s movements in real-time was introduced.

By holding a sensor-equipped device powered by next-generation communication infrastructure, the movements of one person can synchronize with another. This tool is expected to become a new communication tool for supporting people with visual impairments or for medical professionals conducting remote training.

A reachable future made possible through DX.

The exhibition runs until October 11th.

Source: FNN