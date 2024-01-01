News On Japan
Big Winter Ahead for Zao Ski Resort

YAMAGATA, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - A strong winter cold front has blanketed Japan, bringing snow to eagerly awaited regions. At the Zao Onsen Ski Resort, located at an altitude of about 1,300 meters, snow continues to fall daily after significant snowfall last weekend.

The resort opened a week early on December 7th, attracting about 200 skiers and snowboarders on weekdays. Zao Central Ropeway Station Chief Takayoshi Abe expressed his delight, noting the positive response to the snowfall, which is especially welcome after last year’s snow shortages.

Hotels in snow-covered areas are seeing a surge in demand. For instance, Lake Hibara’s surrounding hotels are experiencing increased reservations, especially from international tourists. Foreign staff members are helping accommodate the influx. The Rikugawa Lake Resort reported a 20–30% increase in bookings for the year-end and New Year period, thanks to inbound tourism and the long nine-day holiday.

The hotel, typically fully booked from New Year's Eve to January 2nd, will be almost fully booked from December 27th to January 4th this year. Guests can enjoy snow views, nearby ski resorts, and the scenic Goshikinuma ponds, where clear weather reveals breathtaking blue or emerald green water surfaces.

Source: ANN

