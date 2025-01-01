News On Japan
Academics Protest Bill Allowing Dismissal from Science Council for Political Views

TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - A group of scholars staged a sit-in near the Diet on June 4th to protest a new bill concerning the Science Council of Japan, warning that it could threaten academic independence and freedom of expression.

"This isn’t just an issue for academia. It’s a matter of democracy," said Ozawa Ryuichi, emeritus professor at Jikei University School of Medicine.

Kato Yoko, professor at the University of Tokyo, added, "This bill on the Science Council is truly dangerous."

The proposed legislation would reorganize the Science Council as a special incorporated administrative agency and introduce government-appointed inspectors and evaluation committee members, raising concerns about increased political interference under the current administration.

A key point of contention is a recent remark by Sakai Manabu, Minister of State for Special Missions, who said:

"Under this bill, members who repeatedly express specific ideologies or partisan positions could be removed from the Council."

This comment has sparked widespread concern among academics, who fear that allowing dismissals based on political beliefs could undermine freedom of speech and expression, leading scholars to self-censor rather than voice opinions that differ from government views.

When questioned about his remark on June 5th, Sakai responded:

"The government itself would not carry out dismissals. The Science Council would be responsible for that. I do not believe this would cause any chilling effect."

Source: TBS

Legionella Contamination Worsens at Expo Site

At the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, Legionella bacteria have been detected at levels 20 times higher than the safety standard, but subsequent countermeasures failed to curb the outbreak, with the bacteria further multiplying to 53 times the standard.

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Resigns from Sumo Association

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Sho, 40, held a press conference in Tokyo on June 9th to announce his resignation from the Japan Sumo Association and to outline his future plans. The association had already stated on June 2nd that it would formally accept his resignation on the 9th.

Nara Deer Facing Food Crisis

Nara Park, a world-famous site where wild deer freely roam among tourists, is facing growing concern over the animals’ survival as local authorities continue cutting down acorn-bearing trees. Researchers warn the move could seriously affect the deer's ability to endure the harsh winter months.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

Japan Post to Lose Freight Permit

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has notified Japan Post of its intention to revoke the company’s license for freight transportation, following the discovery of improper safety checks at postal branches across the country.

Rise of the Kamakura Shogunate | Setting the Stage (UPDATED) Episode 6

With the Genpei War now finished, Minamoto no Yoritomo is set to establish his new samurai military government or "Shogunate." Yet first he must tie up some loose ends before the Kamakura Bakufu can truly rise. (The Shogunate)

Junior High School Trip Costs Now Top 70,000 Yen

In a segment known as “Today’s Price,” which uses everyday expenses to explore broader social trends, TBS highlighted a seemingly simple but revealing figure: 70,456 yen. This is the average cost of a junior high school field trip in fiscal 2023, a number that is troubling not only for parents but also for schools themselves.

Thought You Nailed It? One Fix Made the Composition Shine!

Have you ever felt like your painting was going well—until you looked at it later and something just felt… off? (Watercolor by Shibasaki)

Teen Judoka with Disability Wins Gold in Europe

A high school student from a special needs school in Usa, Oita Prefecture, who won a gold medal at an international judo competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities in the Netherlands in April, visited the city hall of her hometown, Bungotakada, to report her achievement.

Interpreter Shortage Grows as Language Barriers Challenge Law Enforcement

With the number of foreign residents in Fukuoka Prefecture surpassing 110,000 at the end of last year—a record high—the need for police interpreters is becoming increasingly urgent, especially as incidents involving foreigners continue to rise.

Dental Technician Shortage Worsens as Pay Falls to 600 Yen an Hour

Japan’s dental care system is facing a growing crisis as the number of dental technicians—who produce crowns, dentures, and other oral prosthetics under dentist supervision—continues to plummet. Over the past two decades, the profession has seen a decline of more than 4,000 workers, raising concerns about the future of treatment quality and capacity.

Osaka University to Accept Researchers from U.S. After Harvard Ban

Osaka University has announced it will accept up to 100 medical researchers from the United States in response to a policy by the Trump administration that suspended the acceptance of international students at Harvard University.