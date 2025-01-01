Legionella Contamination Worsens at Expo Site

OSAKA, Jun 11 (News On Japan) - At the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, Legionella bacteria have been detected at levels 20 times higher than the safety standard, but subsequent countermeasures failed to curb the outbreak, with the bacteria further multiplying to 53 times the standard.

The issue centers on the Water Plaza, located on the southern side of the Expo site, where water shows are held. On June 4th, tests revealed Legionella bacteria at 20 times the safety threshold, leading to an ongoing suspension of the water shows.

Legionella bacteria naturally inhabit aquatic environments and can cause illnesses such as pneumonia if inhaled. In response, the Expo Association implemented measures including pipe cleaning and chemical disinfection.

However, a follow-up test conducted on June 7th revealed that bacteria levels had increased further, reaching 53 times the safety limit, it was announced on June 10th.

Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama commented: "Many people are looking forward to the show, and I hope it can resume as soon as possible."

According to the Expo Association, new measures are being prepared, including increasing the circulation volume of seawater to address the issue.

Source: KTV NEWS