Japan Moves to Grant Science Council Autonomy

TOKYO, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - The Diet has passed legislation to establish the Science Council of Japan as an independent corporation, separating it from direct government control.

Under the revised Science Council of Japan Act, which cleared the House of Councillors, the Science Council will operate as an independent corporate entity. Membership selection will shift from appointments by the prime minister to selections made by the council itself.

However, the legislation also stipulates that an auditor appointed by the prime minister will oversee the council’s operations, prompting criticism from the council that its independence should be fully protected.

In a separate development, the House of Councillors also passed an amendment to the Special Measures Act on Teacher Salaries. The revision will gradually raise the additional allowance paid to public school teachers in lieu of overtime from 4% to 10% of their base salary.

Source: TBS