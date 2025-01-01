News On Japan
Politics

Japan Moves to Grant Science Council Autonomy

TOKYO, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - The Diet has passed legislation to establish the Science Council of Japan as an independent corporation, separating it from direct government control.

Under the revised Science Council of Japan Act, which cleared the House of Councillors, the Science Council will operate as an independent corporate entity. Membership selection will shift from appointments by the prime minister to selections made by the council itself.

However, the legislation also stipulates that an auditor appointed by the prime minister will oversee the council’s operations, prompting criticism from the council that its independence should be fully protected.

In a separate development, the House of Councillors also passed an amendment to the Special Measures Act on Teacher Salaries. The revision will gradually raise the additional allowance paid to public school teachers in lieu of overtime from 4% to 10% of their base salary.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Moves to Grant Science Council Autonomy

The Diet has passed legislation to establish the Science Council of Japan as an independent corporation, separating it from direct government control.

Foreign Tourists Seriously Injured in Crash with Tour Bus near Mount Fuji

A car collided with a tour bus on the Fuji Subaru Line near Mount Fuji, leaving six foreign nationals injured. The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on June 11th near the fourth station of the Fuji Subaru Line in Narusawa Village, Yamanashi Prefecture.

Legionella Contamination Worsens at Expo Site

At the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, Legionella bacteria have been detected at levels 20 times higher than the safety standard, but subsequent countermeasures failed to curb the outbreak, with the bacteria further multiplying to 53 times the standard.

Nara Deer Facing Food Crisis

Nara Park, a world-famous site where wild deer freely roam among tourists, is facing growing concern over the animals’ survival as local authorities continue cutting down acorn-bearing trees. Researchers warn the move could seriously affect the deer's ability to endure the harsh winter months.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

The Real Battle Behind Rice Reform: Revisiting Koizumi's JA Clash Nine Years On

Amid rising rice prices, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Shinjiro Koizumi has stirred debate by floating the idea of emergency rice imports. This is not his first confrontation with Japan’s powerful agricultural cooperatives. Nearly a decade ago, Koizumi attempted major reforms of JA (Japan Agricultural Cooperatives), only to face fierce resistance from entrenched interests within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Over Half of Female Local Lawmakers Report Harassment

More than half of female local assembly members in Japan have experienced harassment, according to a Cabinet Office survey released on June 6th.

NHK Party Leader Sent to Prosecutors over Defamation

Tachibana, head of the NHK Party, has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of defaming a Hyogo prefectural assembly member during last year’s gubernatorial election campaign, according to investigative sources.

Japan's Welfare Applications Rise for Fifth Consecutive Year

The number of applications for public assistance in fiscal 2024 rose 3.2% from the previous year to 259,353, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. This marks the fifth consecutive year of increase.

Japan's Diet to Debate Optional Surnames for First Time in 28 Years

Opposition parties submitted three bills to the Diet on May 30th seeking to introduce a system allowing married couples to retain separate surnames—a topic that returned to parliamentary deliberation for the first time in 28 years.

Akie Abe Moved to Tears During Kremlin Visit with Putin

Akie Abe, widow of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visited the Kremlin on May 29th and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the meeting, Akie was seen tearfully listening to Putin’s words, reflecting the emotional nature of their exchange. Following the conversation, she was invited to ride in Putin’s official limousine to the Bolshoi Theatre, where the two attended a ballet performance together.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Delivers Opening Remarks in Japanese in Landmark Summit

Prime Minister Ishiba met with Montenegrin Prime Minister Spajic in Tokyo on May 28th during the latter’s official visit to Japan, marking what both leaders described as a historic occasion.

Koizumi Announces Suspension of Discretionary Contracts for Rice Reserves

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has temporarily halted new applications for discretionary contracts to purchase rice from government reserves, Agriculture Minister Koizumi announced on May 27th. The decision comes after applications for 2022-harvest rice reached the quota limit of 200,000 tons.