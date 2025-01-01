Japan Post to Lose License for 2500 Trucks

TOKYO, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - Japan Post is facing the suspension of approximately 2,500 trucks for five years after failing to appear at a hearing held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over improper safety checks on drivers. With no objection raised by Japan Post, the penalty is expected to be finalized as early as June.

The case involves serious violations at more than 70 percent of Japan Post’s 2,391 nationwide branches, where mandatory driver inspections — including health checks and alcohol testing — were either skipped or falsely recorded as completed. The ministry has decided to revoke the business licenses for Japan Post’s truck freight operations involving about 2,500 vehicles, an unprecedented sanction. The investigation now focuses on why the violations were so widespread and what impact this will have on Japan’s parcel delivery network.

The key concern for consumers is whether their packages will still be delivered. Japan Post held a press conference, acknowledging the scale of the problem and admitting that the misconduct has been under media scrutiny since around April. The company faces a significant blow to its logistics capacity as these 2,500 trucks will be taken out of service.

These trucks are primarily used to transport parcels between post office hubs and handle large-volume shipments from corporate clients. Deliveries to individual households, which rely on motorcycles and smaller vehicles, are not directly affected. However, replacing the lost truck capacity remains a serious challenge. The ministry estimates that the revoked license will halt around 118,200 delivery routes.

To address the shortfall, Japan Post plans to outsource about 60 percent of the affected deliveries to other logistics companies and handle the remaining 40 percent using its own smaller vehicles. While this stopgap may cover current demand, experts warn of potential disruptions during the year-end holiday season, which is the busiest time for parcel shipments. Professor Yano of Ryutsu Keizai University cautioned that although there is no immediate crisis, there are doubts about whether the system can withstand peak-season pressures. Although Japan Post has stated it does not plan to raise prices at this stage, the additional outsourcing costs could eventually lead to higher fees.

During the press conference, Japan Post’s president expressed deep regret, noting that the industry as a whole is struggling with labor shortages and emphasizing that the burden on partner companies such as Yamato, Sagawa, and others is significant.

Looking ahead, the situation may worsen further after July. The government is still investigating additional safety violations related to Japan Post’s subcontracted "Keiban" light vehicle deliveries, which are currently being used to compensate for 40 percent of the suspended truck capacity. If these subcontractors are also found to have committed violations, further cancellations of licenses may follow, potentially overwhelming the logistics system.

The core problem centers on Japan Post’s failure to properly conduct "tenko" — the mandatory pre-departure checks of drivers. These inspections, required by law, are designed to assess drivers’ health, fatigue levels, alcohol consumption, sufficient rest, and the mechanical safety of vehicles before each trip. The obligations are especially critical during busy seasons such as summer gift deliveries or sales events when workloads surge.

The ministry's investigation revealed that of 578,000 inspections reviewed, approximately 126,000 were not conducted at all. In addition, about 102,000 cases involved falsification of inspection records, with data altered to suggest compliance. These findings led officials to conclude that the violations were particularly malicious.

Interviews with employees revealed a widespread culture of indifference toward the tenko requirements. Many justified skipping checks by assuming that since others were doing the same, it was acceptable. Supervisors reportedly allowed inspections to be skipped during busy periods, and some employees falsely assumed that as long as documentation was in order, violations would go undetected. Alcohol tests were also neglected under the belief that drivers would not drink before shifts, showing a fundamental misunderstanding of the regulation’s intent. Even post-shift alcohol checks were often ignored, despite reports of 20 cases of drink-driving incidents during April alone.

In some instances, vehicle keys were handed over to drivers before the safety checks were conducted, making it easier for them to bypass inspections entirely. Japan Post has since pledged to revise its procedures to ensure keys are only issued after inspections are properly completed.

The scandal first came to light in January at a post office in Hyogo Prefecture. However, internal whistleblowers had raised concerns as early as 2023, with 34 reports submitted before the problem was officially acknowledged. This suggests that the misconduct may have been ongoing for years, but internal reporting mechanisms failed to prompt timely investigations. Professor Yano pointed out that remnants of a bureaucratic culture from Japan Post’s time as a state-run monopoly may have contributed, where preparing documentation was prioritized over actual compliance.

The scandal also underscores deeper structural problems in the logistics sector, including labor shortages, aging drivers — with more than half now over 50 years old — and rising safety risks associated with medication use and health issues among drivers. Smaller delivery companies, which have proliferated in recent years, are also experiencing a surge in accidents. In some cases, independent operators handle delivery services alone, raising concerns about who ensures that proper safety checks are consistently conducted.

The tenko system is critical not only for protecting drivers’ health but also for maintaining the safety and stability of Japan’s logistics infrastructure. The Japan Post scandal highlights the urgent need for reforms and stricter enforcement to prevent similar incidents and ensure public trust in the delivery system.

Source: テレ東BIZ