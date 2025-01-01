Four Arrested in Corruption Case Over Bid Rigging for Kiryu City Hall Construction

GUNMA, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - In a case involving bid rigging for the construction of a new city hall in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, four individuals, including a member of the Gunma Prefectural Assembly, have been arrested for allegedly undermining the fairness of the bidding process.

The arrested individuals include 49-year-old Gunma Prefectural Assembly member Takafumi Aizawa, and 75-year-old employee Hideyuki Ishihara, a company worker from Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, along with two other individuals. They are suspected of interfering with the public procurement process by creating bidding documents that favored a specific construction company, thereby ensuring its victory in the tender process.

According to reports, police from both Saitama and Gunma Prefectures conducted a search of the Kiryu City Hall offices earlier today. They seized documents related to the bidding process and are continuing their investigation into the full scope of the case.

Source: TBS