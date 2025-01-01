Japanese Nationals Start Evacuation from Israel

Tel Aviv, Jun 20 (News On Japan) - As the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran continues, the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Israel has commenced.

In central Tel Aviv, just before 4 p.m. Japan time, Japanese nationals who wanted to evacuate departed by bus arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the scene, around 20 people were seen boarding the bus. Those evacuating included residents of Israel and those visiting on business, all heading to neighboring Jordan.

A Japanese man who had been in Israel on business stated:

"There were recent explosions in downtown Tel Aviv this morning, and it seemed like the damage was spreading, so I decided to move."

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japanese nationals residing in Iran also began their evacuation today, departing Tehran and starting their journey to neighboring Azerbaijan by land.

Source: TBS