Water Show To Resume At Osaka-Kansai Expo After Legionella Scare

OSAKA, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - The Expo Association has decided to resume the water show that had been suspended at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, citing that the risk of Legionella bacteria causing pneumonia is extremely low.

At the Water Plaza, located on the southern side of the Expo venue and filled with seawater, tests earlier this month detected Legionella bacteria at 20 times the standard level, prompting the suspension of the water show starting from June 4th. In response, the Expo Association, following expert advice, conducted a more detailed inspection using a different testing method, which found that bacteria capable of causing pneumonia were almost undetectable.

"The current likelihood of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria through the water show is extremely low," said Expo Association Deputy Secretary General Atsushi Takashina.

The Expo Association will now consult with local health authorities to proceed with preparations for resuming the water show.

Source: KTV NEWS