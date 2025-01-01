Former Abe Faction Officially Dissolves After Political Funds Scandal

TOKYO, Jun 26 (News On Japan) - The former Abe faction of the Liberal Democratic Party has officially dissolved after submitting a dissolution notice as a political organization to the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications. The faction had already decided to disband in January 2024 in response to a series of political funds scandals.

This marks the fifth dissolution of an LDP faction, leaving only the Aso faction still in existence.

The political funds scandal that brought down the former Abe faction centered on longstanding but increasingly controversial practices surrounding fundraising parties, known in Japanese as "shūkai kenkin." These events, often held by political factions to gather financial support, have operated in a gray zone where proceeds and expenditures are supposed to be reported under Japan’s Political Funds Control Act. However, investigations revealed that members of the Abe faction had allegedly underreported or failed to record millions of yen in income from these gatherings over several years. The unreported funds, often referred to as so-called "kickbacks," were allegedly distributed among faction members, fueling accusations of systematic misreporting designed to create secret slush funds that evaded public scrutiny.

The scandal widened as prosecutors launched a series of investigations, raiding faction offices and questioning lawmakers, secretaries, and accountants associated with the group. Several high-profile lawmakers admitted to receiving unrecorded funds, while others denied any wrongdoing, insisting that accounting irregularities were handled by staff without their direct involvement. The unfolding revelations exposed deep-rooted weaknesses in Japan’s oversight of political finances, where reporting mechanisms heavily rely on self-disclosure by lawmakers and their organizations, leaving ample room for manipulation and concealment.

Public reaction to the scandal was swift and unforgiving. Surveys showed growing disillusionment among voters, with many expressing anger that such practices remained entrenched even after repeated pledges by successive administrations to improve political transparency. The controversy also reignited debate within the LDP itself, as younger and reform-minded members called for stricter rules and the dismantling of factional funding systems that they argued perpetuate opaque power structures within the party. Opposition parties seized on the scandal to criticize Prime Minister Kishida’s leadership and highlight what they described as the LDP’s failure to reform itself following previous financial scandals dating back decades.

The legal consequences of the case remain ongoing. Several secretaries and accounting officials tied to lawmakers have faced criminal charges for falsifying political funds reports, while prosecutors continue to scrutinize the extent of involvement by senior politicians. Though no serving lawmakers from the Abe faction have yet faced indictment, the investigations have cast a long shadow over their political careers, with some forced to resign from key party or parliamentary posts. The case has also raised serious questions about whether faction leaders were aware of the full scale of the misreporting or whether the system was deliberately designed to shield higher-level figures from legal responsibility.

The Abe faction’s demise carries symbolic weight given its namesake’s towering role in modern Japanese politics. Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, led the faction to considerable influence even after stepping down as prime minister. Following Abe’s assassination in July 2022, leadership of the faction became increasingly fragmented, contributing to its vulnerability when allegations of financial misconduct surfaced. The scandal not only embarrassed the faction but also reignited broader public skepticism toward political fundraising practices in Japan, where such events have long operated under complex and loosely enforced disclosure rules.

While the faction’s dissolution may temporarily reduce internal friction, it also exposes the LDP’s vulnerability to further scrutiny, as calls for comprehensive political finance reform continue to gain momentum. Critics argue that disbanding a faction does not address the systemic issues that allowed the improper handling of funds to occur in the first place. The government, facing mounting public discontent, may now be forced to consider stricter regulations and greater oversight of political donations and faction activities to restore trust in the political system. As the LDP adapts to this new factional landscape, the question remains whether genuine structural reform will follow or if factional politics will simply evolve under different forms behind the scenes.

Source: テレ東BIZ