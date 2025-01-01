Final Run for Famed Twilight Express

OSAKA, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - The Twilight Express, a luxury overnight train that ran 1,500 kilometers between Osaka and Sapporo, continued to delight passengers on its final run after 25 years of service to Japan’s northernmost reaches.

Although classified as a night train, the Twilight Express would make its appearance at Osaka Station just before noon, preparing for its 22-hour journey to Hokkaido. On the platform, passengers from across Japan gathered for a chance to ride this iconic train one last time. One woman, boarding for the 42nd time, said, "I had to ride it again before it's gone." She was traveling with her mother, son, and grandson, having secured a coveted suite in Car 2. "This has been a long-held dream," she said with visible excitement.

As the train slowly departed amid applause, the conductor's announcement invited passengers to enjoy the luxurious 22-hour ride. Launched in 1989 by JR West, the Twilight Express was modeled on Europe’s famed Orient Express, offering Japan’s first deluxe sleeper train experience.

Its lavish interior and attentive service transformed overnight rail travel into a relaxing indulgence. From the panoramic windows of the suite in Car 1, passengers enjoyed an expansive 180-degree view—an especially rare treat for those used to business travel. "Usually I only see the scenery from a car or a plane. This is different," said Yanagiwa, an executive of a metal company who had kept the trip secret from his staff.

Beyond the comfort, camaraderie bloomed among passengers. "We just met, but now we’ve become friends," said one rider. Others shared bento meals, admired the snowy views as temperatures dropped dramatically heading north, and gathered in the glass-enclosed lounge car to admire coastal scenery.

As the train crossed into Niigata Prefecture, a staff member announced the approaching Sea of Japan. The name "Twilight Express" was inspired by the dusky hues seen from the train’s large windows. As the sun set, passengers headed to the dining car for a French dinner made with local ingredients—an experience many had long dreamed of.

One woman from Nagaoka reflected: "I used to watch the Twilight Express from the ground and envy those enjoying dinner aboard. Now, to be here myself... it’s delicious and emotional."

For Momo Uchiyama, the journey marked a family milestone. Her sons had arranged the trip as a celebration, and the suite—with a shower and fridge—was more like a moving hotel room. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime gift. We’re taking tons of photos," she said, laughing.

As night fell, the salon car came alive. Train staff handed out commemorative cards and snapped photos for passengers. Even strangers struck up conversations, sharing stories from all over Japan. "It’s rare to meet so many people from different regions in one place. I’ve never talked this much with strangers before," said one delighted passenger.

The end of the journey brought a sense of wistfulness. "There aren’t many trains that can create this kind of atmosphere anymore," one traveler said, sipping wine under the salon lights. "I really hope they don’t disappear."

Crossing into Hokkaido, the journey neared its close. The changing landscape kept everyone engaged to the very end. "It went by so fast. Just two hours left and I already feel sad," one said.

At last, the Twilight Express pulled into Sapporo after 22 hours, having passed by the Sea of Japan, the Tsugaru Strait, and glimpses of the Pacific. "It was flawless, right on schedule. I almost wish it had been delayed to make the trip longer," joked one passenger.

